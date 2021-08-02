Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Daniela Buenrostro

Daniela Buenrostro is one of the most famous social media influencers in the world. With millions of followers across her social platforms, she’s managed to change the way people live, how they consume content, and what they do with their life. She’s managed to accumulate these followers through her hard work and dedication to her online presence, yet there is so much that people do not know about her.

1. She is Young

She’s young, but aren’t all the biggest social media influencers these days? She was born on January 8, 1997. She grew up alongside her mom, her dad, and her brother, and they are very close. She doesn’t speak much of her childhood, but we get the feeling that it was a good one. Her full name is Ana Daniela Martinez Buenrostro. She chooses to go by Daniela, but we don’t know if that was her parents doing when she was a child or if she made that decision when she was older.

2. She’s a California Girl

She grew up in California. Despite the fact that her heritage is both Spanish and Mexican, she’s grown up in California her entire life. She did, however, work for about a year with the Badabun group, and that allowed her to do some significant traveling to see the world and work on her page.

3. She is a Graduate

Her life has been focused on fashion for as long as she can remember. It’s not a passing phase she is going through. She went to college to focus on design and fashion. She’s a graduate of FIT. That is, for those who don’t know, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. What she learned there has proven invaluable to her brand and her business.

4. She Worked with Hair

While she was a student and before her social media pages went viral, she was a girl who worked hard in the fashion industry. She worked at a hair extension and wig store, and it was a job that she enjoyed. It was not her dream, and she knew she would not do this for the rest of her life, but it helped her pay the bills and allowed her the time she needed to do what she was doing for her future.

5. She’s Been Curating Her Instagram Page Since 2015

When the rest of the world was using Instagram to show off their dinner plates and their night out with friends, she was busy curating a professional looking page with her offerings. She’s been hanging out on the ‘gram for some time, but she’s also been able to focus on things that are good and useful to her followers. She began her curation of her page hoping she could grow her following, and the curation has worked tremendously.

6. She is on YouTube, Too

In addition to her Instagram page, she has a YouTube channel, too. She is big on the network. Her videos are vlogs, pranks, and other funny things that are interesting to her followers. It’s a lot different than what she is doing on the ‘gram. She has more than 5 million subscribers.

7. She is Trilingual

In addition to speaking English fluently, she also speaks two additional languages. She speaks fluent Spanish and Catalan. She grew up with all of the languages spoken in her life, and it’s hard for a child not to learn them as they grow up.

8. She is Part of a Group

So many social media influencers have groups of people that they work with and alongside that they are friendly with and who they help with their own work. She is part of a group called the Fenix Team. It’s an influencer group that she’s worked with for some time now, and she’s proud of the work that they are doing.

9. She is Close to Her Family

She and her family are very close. She and her brother are of Spanish and Mexican descent, though we don’t know which part of her family which heritage comes from. We do know that they are close, however, and that she enjoys spending her free time hanging out with them when she has the chance.

10. She is Dating

She has an active dating life. She tends to spend her time with other influencers, and that is also who she happens to date when she is in the mood. She’s currently dating a young man by the name of Ced Mejia. She previously dated another online social media star by the name of Lucas Petroni.

