10 Things You Didn’t Know about Daniella Alvarez

Daniella Alvarez is a woman who is no stranger to the press. She’s a beauty queen and a model, and she’s been making headlines after a serious injury caused her to lose one leg despite the fact that she is only 32. The Colombian model has led a very exciting life, but she’s not always had the best moments. Fans of hers want to know more about her, and those who are only learning about the star want to learn more about her strength in trying times. Let’s find out all you could ever want to know about her.

1. She’s Young

We already mentioned she’s only 32. However, we did not mention her date of birth. She was born on May 24, 1998. She’s going to turn 33 in 2021, and we hope that her birthday this year is a little more special than it was last year in the midst of a pandemic and all that was going on in her life.

2. She’s Miss Colombia

Not in the current year, but she was Miss Colombia 2011. This means she will always hold the title, in our opinion. She later went on to compete in the Miss Universe Pageant in 2012, which was held in Las Vegas, but she did not win.

3. Her Leg Was Amputated

Never in her life did she think she’d go into her 30s and lose a portion of one of her legs, but things didn’t work out for her otherwise. She went to have a simple surgery – so she thought – to remove a mass from her abdomen. When the doctors were in her abdomen removing the mass, they discovered that the mass affected her heart. She went through numerous surgeries, but she and her doctors both agreed that removing the lower half of her left leg was the only way to prevent complications from arising in the future.

4. Her Leg Stopped Functioning

As the result of her third surgery to help with her mass and her heart function, she suffered from a loss of blood circulation. It left her left leg useless, and that’s when she and her doctors decided to simply remove it.

5. She Wants a Chance to Live

The decision to amputate came from her heart. She knew that with a prosthetic leg, she could do many of the things that she loved to do long before she lost her leg. She can continue to swim and dance and participate in the many things that bring her joy and happiness, and that’s what she’s doing.

6. She Still Loves Her Body

One thing that we love about her is that she has such a deep sense of self-confidence in herself. She’s not ashamed of her new body. She loves it just as much as she loved it prior to losing a portion of her leg. In all honesty, she is getting to see her body do things that she probably never thought she’d get to see it do.

7. She Lost Function in Her Right Foot

Following her amputation, she shared with her fans that part of her recovery process is that she cannot feel her right foot. It had the constant sensation of being asleep, which is apparently a common situation when one loses a limb. Her body needed time to digest not having both limbs, and it did just that.

8. She’s Very Close to Her Family

She’s a young woman who is so close to her family. When she had the chance to spend time discussing her decision to amputate and the other options that she had about her future and her own health, her family stood by her decision to do what she needed to do. They knew that she needed to be happy, and that this is what it might take to make that happen.

9. She’s Very Private

She’s a social media star with many followers, but she doesn’t share too much of her personal life. Instead, she shares much about her health and her life in ways that will influence and improve the world. She tries to help those who feel alone, who feel different, and who need to see that no one is perfect, and we adore that about her.

10. She Knows Everything Happens for a Reason

One thing that she’s very adamant about is that everything happens for a reason. She knows that her leg was lost for some greater purpose, and she is simply waiting to see what God has in store for her and what he used this to change in her heart. We love that.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

