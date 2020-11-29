10 Things You Didn’t Know about Danielle Bernstein

Danielle Bernstein got her start in the fashion industry in 2011. She was a college student with a camera and a love of fashion, and that turned into a blog called WeWoreWhat. She rose to fame quickly with her blog and her fashion photos, and she eventually became one of the most well-known fashion influencers in the country. Social media provided a huge base for her fans and followers, and she took her game to the next level. However, she’s been embroiled in controversy since she was accused of copying the designs she was creating under her own label and name. The first instance was in 2018, but she’s continued to release different lines that have been accused of being entirely too much like lines from other people who aren’t as well known as she is. So, what do you want to know about the controversial influencer?
1. She’s Still Young
For someone who has been working so hard for nearly a decade now, she’s still so young. She got her start in the fashion industry in 2011, but she was only 18-19 at the time. She was born on May 28, 1992 in Great Neck, New York. She’s still young, and she has her entire life ahead of her to see what she can accomplish.
2. She Attended College
She began her college career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but she decided that it wasn’t something she wanted to pursue. She transferred to the Fashion Institute of Technology, and she left Wisconsin for New York City to attend school. She didn’t stick around, though, because she decided she wanted to focus on her blog and make it her career.
3. She’s a Forbes Star
Being placed on a Forbes list is basically a dream come true for anyone who wants to be successful in life. Danielle Bernstein made it onto the “Forbes 30 Under 30,” list back in 2017. She was 24 at the time, and it was a huge accomplishment and moment in her life.
4. She’s a Designer
Since 2016, she’s been designing her own lines. She’s worked in collaboration with brands such as Onia, Joe’s Jeans, and so much more. She’s worked with Nordstrom to create a jewelry line. She created her own line of clothing for Macy’s. She’s done so much more.
5. She Launched a Tech Company
Her own tech company is named after her longtime assistant, Moe Paretti, who has worked with her for so long to help her create her brand and make it what it is today. She calls the company Moe Assist, and the goal behind it is to help other influencers with their own work. She knows the game, and she wanted to help others learn to do what she did.
6. She’s an Author
In addition to being a blogger and a social media influencer, the founder of a tech company, and a woman who designs her own lines, she’s also an author. She wrote a book called, “This is Not a Fashion Story: Taking Chances, Breaking Rules, and Being a Boss in the Bit City,” in which she tells the world about her life, the journey she’s been on, and how she’s gotten to where she is in life.
7. She Was COVID-19 Positive
It was September 2020 when she was tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive. She was heavily criticized when she made the announcement because she’d been all over social media before her diagnosis partying in the Hamptons. Those who dislike her were unhappy to see her doing so without a mask, and no one was surprised when she tested positive. She’s fine.
8. She’s Charitable
She might be embroiled in a number of controversies, and her fan base might be half love and half disdain right now, but she’s giving back. She decided to launch a foundation called WeGaveWhat during the pandemic outbreak. She’s raised a lot of money to give to small businesses and people in need who have been affected by the virus. She’s doing her part to donate masks and meals to frontline workers, and we can tell her heart is absolutely in the right place.
9. She’s a Wealthy Woman
She’s making a lot of money right now, and she’s living a good life as a result. Her blog and her social media channels, her collaborations, and her designer lines have netted her an estimated net worth of more than $4 million. It’s not something she’s ashamed of.
10. She’s Making Bank on Posts
If you want to see Danielle Bernstein model or post something that you want to sell to her fans and followers on social media, expect to pay the big bucks. She charges anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000 per post. Per Instagram post – to post a photo. That’s all. It’s insanity, and what a great way to live.