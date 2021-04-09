Oftentimes, actors who primarily work in the horror genre don’t get the credit they deserve. They’re often seen as less talented than people who take on more ‘serious’ roles. However, Danielle Harris is proof that horror is full of talented people and her career has been one of the ages. Arguably the most well-known ‘scream queen’ of her generation, Danielle has been appearing in scary movies for more than 30 years. Her first film role was in the 1988 movie Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Danielle hasn’t looked back since. Danielle’s fans will be very happy to know that she has a couple of scary movies in the works and she’s ready to send even more chills down viewers’ spines in the years to come. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Danielle Harris.
1. She’s Jewish
Danielle was born and raised in a small town in New York state called Plainview. She comes from a close-knit Jewish family. From what we can tell, the Jewish religion has played a very important role in Danielle’s life although it’s unclear whether she still practices the faith.
2. She Has An Account On Patreon
Following Danielle on social media can keep you up to date on some of the things she has going on, but if you want to be a part of her inner social you’ll need to subscribe to her Patreon account. Patreon is a platform that allows content creators to share exclusive content with their supporters for a monthly subscription fee. Danielle has three subscription tiers on her account with the lowest starting at just $5 per month.
3. She Has A Scary Experience With A Stalker
Having a career in the spotlight may seem like fun and games, but in reality, there’s also a dangerous element that comes with being visible to people all over the world. Danielle experienced this first-hand during the 90s when she found herself being stalked by a man who had become obsessed with her. The man, Christopher Small, began making violent threats against her and even showed up at her home with a shotgun.
4. She’s A Voice Actress
Being in scary movies is the thing that most people know Danielle for, many people don’t know that she’s also had a very successful voice acting career. In fact, you’re probably familiar with some of the characters she’s portrayed. Danielle was the voice of Debbie Thornberry in The Wild Thornberrys Movie.
5. She Sells Merchandise
Watching Danielle’s work isn’t the only way to show your appreciation. Danielle sells a variety of autographed items through her website as well as trinkets related to the Halloween movies. Many horror movie fans will likely find that a scroll through Danielle’s website is a scary movie dream come true.
6. She’s A Wife And Mother
Making scary movies isn’t the only thing that Danielle cares about. Family is actually right at the top of her priority list. She has been married to David Gross since 2014 and the couple has two children together. When Danielle isn’t working, she’s usually enjoying her free time with her family.
7. Her Resume Is More Impressive Than People Realize
While most people are aware of the fact that Danielle has been in a lot of scary movies, they may not realize just how stacked her resume is. To date, she has 100 acting credits which include her TV, film, and voice work. The fact that Danielle is still in her early 40s makes this fact even more impressive.
8. She Started Her Own Show
The COVID-19 pandemic left production across the entire entertainment industry shut down for weeks on end. Many actors and creators found themselves going a little stir crazy due to the lack of work and the uncertainty became very stressful. Danielle, however, used this time to tap into something new. She started her own online show called Common Terror where she watches and discusses scary movies she hasn’t seen before. You have to be subscribed to her Patreon in order to gain access to the show.
9. She’s Not Interested In Lead TV Roles
Getting a lean role is usually the goal for most actors, but that isn’t something Danielle is shooting for. During an interview with Horror Geek Life, she said, “I don’t think I want to be a lead on anything. (Laughs) You simply don’t have a life anymore, you don’t have time to do anything. I have one son about to turn two and another son who is three and a half turning four, so it’s a really important time to be with them I think.”
10. She Doesn’t Mind Being Labeled A Scream Queen
There are some actresses out there who might not appreciate being called a scream queen, but Danielle can’t relate to that feeling. She’s actually grateful for the title and she appreciates all of the fans that have shown her love and support throughout her career.