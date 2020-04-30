Unlike some of her cast mates on Elite, Danna Paola is nowhere near a new comer in the acting world. Although she is only 24-years-old, she’s already had a very impressive career. She made her TV debut 20 years ago on the Mexican series Ray of Light, and she has been on a roll ever since. One of her most recent projects, the Netflix original series, Elite, has helped her achieve notoriety among American viewers. In addition to her work as an actress, Danna is also a talented singer. With each new project, she continues to show the world that there isn’t anything she can’t do. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Danna Paola.
1. She Was On The Mexican Version Of Sesame Street
Danna has held a variety of roles over the course of her career. However, one of the most exciting opportunities she received as a child was the chance to appear on Plaza Sesamo, the Mexican version of the popular children’s show Sesame Street.
2. She’s A Proud Aunt
Danna doesn’t have any children of her own yet. However, if she decides to, she’ll be thankful for all the practice she’s getting as an aunt. She has a close relationship with her nephew, Iker. Although he’s too young to know just how famous his aunt is, I think it’s still safe to say that he is her biggest fan.
3. She Released Her First Album At 6
Not only is Danna a child star in the acting world, she’s also been working on her music career since she was a kid. In 2001, when she was just 6, she released her first full-length album which was titled Mi Globo Azul. Shortly after that, her acting career took off and she took a break from music. She didn’t release her second album until 2012.
4. She Lives In France
Danna Paola was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Although she will always consider Mexico her home, she currently lives in France. She loves living Paris and can often be found snapping photos all over the city.
5. She’s On TikTok
If you’re looking for a little extra entertainment during quarantine (be honest, you are) you might want to check out Danna Paola’s TikTok videos. She has joined the millions of people who have recently began using the app to make funny and entertaining video clips. Danna is very active on TikTok and enjoys posting dancing videos. She currently has over 5.5 million followers on TikTok and a total of 15.5 million views.
6. She Enjoyed Playing A Villain
Playing a character who is mean and/or evil is something that some actors are scared to do. The entertainment industry is known for typecasting people, and no one wants to be typecast as a villain. However, Danna fully embraces her role as Lu on Elite. Although Lu isn’t your typical villain, she is definitely what most people would consider a mean girl. Danna told Teen Vogue, “the first time in my whole career that I played a character like this, ‘the villain’ and ‘mean girl,’ and I’d always wanted to experiment a challenge like this as an actress. I enjoyed it so much because it has so much meat to dig in.”
7. She Never Studied Acting
If Danna Paola seems like a natural in front of the camera that’s because she is. Danna has never formally studied acting but says that she has always had a knack for memorizing scripts. However, she did work with a coach while filming the her first episode of Elite.
8. She Loves Being In Spain
Before moving to Paris, Danna lived in Madris. Danna really enjoyed living in Spain because it gave her the chance to lead somewhat of a ‘normal’ lifestyle. While living in Madrid, she was able to go through her daily activities without being constantly recognized by fans, something that was no longer possible for her in Mexico.
9. She’s Done Voiceover Work
Danna Paola’s list of talents just seems to keep growing. On top of everything else she’s done, Danna also has experience working as a voice actress. She was the voice of Rapunzel in the Spanish version of the Disney hit, Tangled.
10. She Was In Wicked
In 2013, Danna portrayed Elphaba in the Mexican rendition of the famous Broadway production, Wicked. Danna’s performance was met with rave reviews and it was clear that the talented young actress was going to leave a mark on the entertainment industry.