Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson have been an item for a few years now. However, the couple recently took their engagement to the next phase by getting engaged. Not only do they seem extremely happy about the future of their relationship, but they’re also a couple that gets a lot of love from the public. They haven’t shared any of their wedding plans yet, but you can bet that it’s going to be a lovely ceremony. Since Kate is obviously the more famous of the two, most of what people know about Danny is that he’s her fiance. What many don’t realize, though, is that there is a lot more to Danny outside of his relationship. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Danny Fujikawa.
1. He’s From Los Angeles
Danny was born and raised in Los Angeles and he has two brothers, Michael and Braden. Danny still lives in the Los Angeles area today. That said, there isn’t much information about his upbringing. Unfortunately, however, we do know that his father, Ron Fujikawa, passed away in 2021 at just 62 years old.
2. He’s A Musician
Danny is a very creative person and music is one of his favorite ways to express himself. He was the lead singer and guitarist of a California-based band named Chief. Unfortunately, however, the band has decided to go their separate ways. It’s unclear if Danny is working on any music as a solo artist.
3. Kate Hudson Is Good Friends With His Step Sisters
Long before Danny and Kate became a couple, they were part of the same circle. In an appearance on The Talk in 2017, Kate said, “We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother”. Danny’s stepsisters are Sara and Erin Foster. He became close to them while his father dated their mother although the two never actually married.
4. He’s Done Some Acting
Danny doesn’t appear to have any serious ambitions of becoming a professional actor, but he’s still dipped his toes in the Hollywood pond. His IMDB page shows that he has an acting credit for a 2009 appearance in a show called Noisemakers on Noisevox. His voice was also used for a phone call in the 2017 movie Scumbag.
5. He Has A Great Sense Of Humor
If there’s one person who loves to laugh and enjoy life, it’s Danny Fujikawa. Based on his Instagram activity, it’s clear that he’s someone who loves to laugh and joke around. This lighthearted energy is one of the many things about him that Kate Hudson really appreciates.
6. He Studied At NYU
Even though he is a California boy through and through, he decided to relocate to the East Coast for college. Danny attended New York University where he studied at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. According to his LinkedIn profile, however, he left school early so that he could travel the world and play music. Dropping out of school is always a risky decision, but it appears to have worked out nicely for Danny.
7. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Danny spends a lot of his time around celebrities doesn’t mean that it takes lots of flashy expensive things to impress him. He is actually the kind of person who enjoys the simple things in life like being outdoors and enjoying the beauty of nature. In fact, his first unofficial date with Kate Hudson was a hike.
8. He Has Japanese Roots
Not much is known about Danny’s background, but we do know that he has Japanese-American ancestry on his father’s side. Per his father’s obituary, we know that Ron was born and raised in California just like his son. Danny’s paternal grandparents also appear to have been born in the United States. It’s unclear which ethnicities he comes from on his mother’s side.
9. He Started A Record Company
We’ve already established that Danny is a creative person, but he also has a business side as well. Danny’s LinkedIn profile shows that he founded a record label called Lightwave Records that was in business from 2013 to 2015. We aren’t sure why the company was only around for two years.
10. Family Is Important To Him
Not everyone is fortunate to come from a tight family, but Danny is and it’s not something that he takes for granted. Family is something that has always been important to Danny. In addition to starting his own family with Kate Hudson, it appears that he has close relationships with his brothers. Spending time with his family is one of his favorite things to do when he isn’t working.