At 17-years-old, Dante Hoagland is the definition of a star in the making. He is already showing and proving that he has the acting chops to keep up with most adults in the business. Dante is most well-known for his role as Shahzad on the sitcom, The Last OG. He also played a young Michael Bivens in the TV mini series about New Edition. Although he’s already had a good amount of success in his career, Dante is already thinking about all of the things he wants to accomplish in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dante Hoagland.
1. He Does A Christian Based Homeschool Program
Due to his business schedule, Dante can no longer be a traditional student. He is now enrolled in a Christian based homeschooling program where he says Bible is his favorite subject. As much as he likes being able to have a flexible school schedule, he does miss hanging out with his friends every day at school.
2. Lorenz Tate Is His Favorite Actor
Lorenz Tate has been acting for more than 30 years, but younger viewers are most likely familiar with him through his role as councilman Tate on the his series Power. Dante says that Lorenz Tate is his favorite actor and Power is one of his favorite shows.
3. He Wants To Start A Clothing Line
Outside of acting, Dante’s other passion is fashion. He loves expressing himself through clothing and has always had a unique sense of style. Dante says that when he was in elementary school, he would often go to school wearing a suit. He hopes to use his love for fashion to start his own clothing line.
4. He Took Private Dance Lessons To Prepare For His Role As Michael Bivens
Dante was excited when he got the role of Michael Bivens in the New Edition biopic, but there was only one problem: he didn’t have experience doing choreographed dances. He had to do hours or private dance lessons and boot camps in order to memorize all the choreography he needed to know.
5. He Wants To Be A Rapper
Not only is Dante a fan of music, but he also wants to be an artist himself. He told The Lyfe Magazine that he’s always been a fan of hip-hop would love to transition into music eventually. At the moment, some of the artists on his playlist include Lil Uzi and Drake.
6. He Loves To Play Video Games
Dante recently did an interview to discuss how he’s been handling quarantine. He told AfterBuzz TV that he has spent a lot of time playing video games and listening to music. Dante is a pretty active gamer and often plays with his co-stars from the New Edition mini series.
7. Florida Is His Favorite Place To Visit
One of Dante’s favorite things to do is go on vacation with his family. In an interview with The Quintessential Gentleman, he said, “My favorite place to vacation with my family would be Florida. Florida is my favorite place because one I enjoy going to the Disney Parks, two, I love the scenery and the weather. I also have several family members that live in Florida.”
8. He’s Very Organized
Anyone who thinks all teenage boys are messy hasn’t met Dante Hoagland. Dante is a very organized person and he’s very particular about where he puts his things. He likes to put his belongings in a certain order on his shelves. He says it’s so specific that he can always tell if something has been touched or moved.
9. He Hopes To Win An Oscar One Day
He hasn’t won any awards yet, but Dante’s got his sights set high. Dante hopes to eventually win an Academy Award. This means that he will eventually have to transition into film roles which isn’t something he’s done yet.
10. His Mom Got Him Into Acting
Dante has always loved to entertain, but didn’t necessarily know that he wanted to be an actor. He credits his mom with getting him into acting. He told The Lyfe Magazine, “My mom use to make these home videos of me and my brother Dylan and post the videos on YouTube, and one day she submitted some of these videos to Shirley Grant Management, and I was called in for an audition, and I was signed.” Evidently it’s true that mothers really do know best.