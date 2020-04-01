Darby Allin was born on January 7th in 1993. He’s an American pro wrestler who is known for his high-risk style of wrestling. He has a unique style of wrestling that has fans going crazy for more. Allin hasn’t always had an easy life and he’s been known to say that it hasn’t always been easy to find people who will just like him for who he is. Well, he’s finding lots of people who love to watch him wrestle and his talent has led him all the way to a pro-wrestling career. He’s currently signed with, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and has made several appearances in videos, television interviews, and even TV shows. Allin is the kind of wrestler who won’t stop till it’s over – even fighting through severe injuries. If you’re a wrestling fan or just like to keep up with who’s-who in the sport, then you may already be a fan of this up-and-coming star, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Darby Allin.
1. Before he was Darby Allin, he had a different ring-name
Darby Allin wasn’t always, Darby Allin. When he first made his wrestling debut in 2015, Allin entered the ring under the name, Darby Graves. It was after his debut that he adopted the name, Darby Allin by combining two names of musicians of the band, the Germs. Frontman for the Germs is, Darby Crash, and the transgressive musician is GG Allin. Combine the two names, and you have one fast-rising-star in the world of wrestling – Darby Allin.
2. Before wrestling, he pursued a career in a different sport
Wrestling may be what Allin is known for now, but he has more than just ‘ring-talent.’ Allin is also a talented track and field athlete, and he’s got amazing skateboarding skills. He’s so good, in fact, that he was pursuing a professional career in skateboarding prior to his wrestling debut, but he has found a way to combine both passions – he rides up to the ring on his skateboard for every one of his fights, thanks to Chris Jericho who suggested he used this as his MO.
3. He spent years living homeless
According to prowrestling.fandom.com, Allin knows what it’s like to go through hardships because he’s seen plenty in his lifetime. Although he has a lot of athletic ability, he didn’t start profiting from his skills until the recent years. Allin may be on top of his A-game now with his wrestling, but before he got here, Allin was living beyond a meager lifestyle – he was homeless for several years. In interviews, Allin describes his living situation back then as intentional. He was known for living in an abandoned warehouse somewhere in the slums of Seattle; a place where he not only lived, but a place where he had the perfect vertical half pipe for his skateboarding.
4. He’s appeared on television shows
Outside of the ring, Allin has done a number of other types of performances, according to philadelphiacomiccon.com, including appearing on MTV’s, Ridiculousness, and TLC’s, Sex Sent Me to the ER, a show that shows actual footage of real, and strange things that happen in people’s lives of those living on the streets. After his appearance on the latter show, Allin confessed that his story featured on the show was not real, but completely fabricated. He admitted he did it all for the money.
5. He looks hardcore but doesn’t live hardcore
He might look like a hardcore partier who lives live on the edge, but the truth is, that Darby Allin lives life on the ‘straight-edge’ compared to many other wrestlers and athletes. One thing Allin talks about openly is his lifestyle, which does not include drugs. Much of his lifestyle decision derives from the two band members from whom he created his name, both died from drug over doses, which made a big impact on his life.
6. He was involved in a bad car wreck
Allin was a young kid, just five, when he was involved in a horrific car accident that took the life of his uncle. His uncle was intoxicated while driving with Allin in the passenger seat when the accident happened. Allin feels fortunate his life was spared, however, he’s lived with the emotional pain ever since and says that his half-painted skull face, ring make-up is his way of showing the world how he really feels, which he has said, is “50% dead inside.”
7. His tattoos say a lot about who he is
Tattoos are commonly seen today, and many people use the art of tattooing for expressing themselves. Allin has taken the same approach when it comes to inking his skin. Most everything he chooses, has meaning, from the skull-face paint, to the letters tattooed on his fingers. If you ever get a chance to see the letters on his knuckles, you’d see that they spell out, “Drug-Free.” Allin also sports the phrase, “nothing’s over till you’re underground,” in tattoo form, and the word “champ” which is tattooed on the inner side of his bottom lip.
8. He’s a married man and she knows her way around a ring
Allin is a married man and his wife has spent her time in the ring as well. Allin married a fellow wrestler in November of 2018 and her name is Priscilla Kelly. She is also known as Princess or Gypsy Queen, from an appearance she made on the television show, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding.
9. He had a grandpa in the NFL
Allin apparently wasn’t the only athlete in his family. It’s known that Allin has a grandfather who played for the NFL, but as far as which grandfather, his maternal of fraternal side, who he was or even which team he played for, isn’t easy information to find. But knowing that he hails from the lineage of a top athlete like that, is pretty cool in itself.
10. What’s his favorite type of music?
You probably won’t be surprised to hear that Allin’s favorite type of music is punk rock. If you’re a fan of this style of music, then you also probably already know that it’s the type of music you get from Allin’s favorite band, the Germs.