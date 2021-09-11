Darko Peric has been acting professionally for more than a decade. He has built an impressive resume that now boasts 30 credits. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that he got his big break when he was cast in the series Money Heist. Although the show was filmed in Spanish, it quickly became a hit all over the world. Now known to millions of people, Darko has watched his fan base grow tremendously. Although Money Heist recently released its final season, those who love Darko’s work can rest assured that they haven’t seen the last of him. He has quite a few projects in the works that should be hitting the air within the next couple of years. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Darko Peric.
1. He’s Serbian
Even though Money Heist is a Spanish series, Darko isn’t actually from Spain. Just like his character in Money Heist, Darko is actually Serbian. He was born and raised in Yugoslavia. However, there doesn’t seem to be much information out there about his family or his upbringing. He currently lives in Barcelona.
2. He’s A Big Basketball Fan
The arts have been Darko’s main focus for many years, but that isn’t the only thing he’s interested in. He is also a big sports fan. Darko really loves basketball and he even got the chance to collaborate with the NBA as an ambassador for the Milwaukee Bucks. Darko enjoys shooting hoops in his free time.
3. He Loves To Travel
Not only has Darko gotten to live in different parts of the world, but his career has given him the chance to do some serious traveling. He loves being able to explore and learn about different people and places. Some of the countries he’s visited are Italy and Morocco.
4. He’s Popular On Social Media
Being cast in Money Heist has been a life-changing experience for Darko. By being able to share his talent on such a large platform, he has also become a star on social media. He currently has more than 4 million followers on Instagram. That number will probably continue to grow in the future.
5. He Loves Spending Time Outside
Just because Darko is officially a big star doesn’t mean that he only likes to be surrounded by red carpets and cameras. In reality, he is actually a very simple person. When he isn’t working, spending time with nature is one of his favorite things to do. He loves going hiking and swimming.
6. He Developed An Interest In Acting At A Young Age
There are plenty of successful actors who didn’t discover their love for acting until later in life. However, that wasn’t the case for Darko. He was only about six years old when he realized that he wanted to become an actor. He was inspired after a singer invited him on stage to sing “Guantanamera”.
7. He Loves Music
Even though Darko never pursued a career in music, it has always been a big part of his life. He enjoys listening to a wide variety of music and some people may be surprised to know that he is a hip hop fan. During an interview with Balkan Rock, Darko said, ” I love KRS-One. He is the man who invented the term hip hop. Before that it was just rap. I also like Public Enemy, the champions of rap, because those are the true messages.”
8. He Almost Became A Vet
Even though Darko fell in love with acting at a young age, his journey towards actually becoming an actor wasn’t a straight shot. His parents suggested that he go into the medical field and Darko enrolled in school in Romania to become a veterinarian. However, while in school, he couldn’t resist his desire to get into acting.
9. He Speaks Several Languages
As someone who has lived in different parts of the world, Darko knows how beneficial it can be to speak more than one language. Not only has it helped him communicate, but it’s helped him with acting opportunities as well. According to his resume on e-Talenta, Darko speaks the following languages: “Bosnian (mother tongue), Croatian (mother tongue), Montenegrin (mother tongue), Serbian (mother tongue), Serbo-Croatian (mother tongue), English (fluent), Romanian (fluent), Spanish (fluent), Catalan (good), Italian (good), Macedonian (good), French (basic), Russian (basic)”.
10. He Might Be In A Relationship
Darko probably has a lot of people sliding in his DMs on a regular basis, but there’s a chance he might not be on the market. In the summer of 2021, he posted a photo of himself next to a woman with the caption, “Summer vibes!!! Stay with someone who looks at you like my love looks at me…some eyes touch you more than hands ever could!” This had led many people to believe that he is in a relationship.