Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Darrell Britt-Gibson

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Darrell Britt-Gibson

1 min ago

Anyone who has ever seen Darrell Britt-Gibson’s work would probably agree that he doesn’t always get the credit he deserves. Not being recognized has never stopped him from giving it his all, though. Darrell made his on screen debut in 2006 when he joined the cast of The Wire. His role as Darius ‘O-Dog’ Hill helped even more doors for him and he has been acting consistently ever since. Recently, he has been getting a lot of attention for his role in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah. His effortless ability to keep people entertained certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed and it’s one of the many things that makes his work such a pleasure to watch. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Darrell Britt-Gibson.

1. He Is Named After His Slain Uncle

Darrell is the son of author/journalist, Donna Britt who is originally from Gary, Indiana. Donna’s brother was shot and killed by two members of the Gary Police Department. She went on to write extensively about her brother’s murder and Darrell was named in his uncle’s honor.

2. He’s A Maryland Native

Darrell was born and raised in Maryland, a place he is very proud to be from. He is on a long list of talented people to originate from the DMV area. We weren’t able to find any solid information on where he lives these days, but it appears that he’s in the Los Angeles area .

3. He’s A Formally Trained Actor

After high school Darrell went on to study at his mother’s alma mater, Hampton University. He eventually decided to transfer to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County where he he focused his studies on theater. It’s unclear whether or not he earned his bachelor’s degree.

4. He Was In An Episode Of Shameless

Darrell has gotten the chance to be a part of several successful projects during his career. Even though his roles haven’t always been major, he still has some great titles on his resume. In 2013, he was in an episode of Shameless as a character named Nick. Some of the other shows he’s been in include Power and Major Crimes.

5. He’s A Musician

Acting is what has been getting him the most attention, but music also has a very special place in Darrell’s heart. He is a member of a band called She Taught Love. When talking about his experience in the band he told Complex, “It’s exciting, man, because it’s the purest form of expression that I feel that I have as an artist. It’s the most exciting and it’s the most vulnerable which, to me, makes it the most beautiful.”

6. He’s Been Nominated For Awards

Darrell hasn’t won any major awards yet, but his time is certainly coming. He’s already been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, both for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his role in Barry. Many are hoping that Judas and the Black Messiah will also earn him some nominations.

7. He Didn’t Get To Meet Bobby Rush Before Filming Judas And The Black Messiah

Darrell was honored to bring the legendary Bobby Rush to life on screen, and he hopes to get the chance to meet him some day. While talking to Complex he said, “I did not have the opportunity to meet Mr. Rush yet, but there are rumblings that I’m going to be able to make that happen very soon, which excites me and frightens me at the same time.”

8. He Enjoys Traveling

Life is all about making the most out of every moment and creating memories, and that’s something Darrell is all about. Traveling has been the perfect way for him to do both of those things. He has been blessed to be in a position where traveling is something he’s able to do relatively frequently.

9. He Supports Women’s Rights

Darrell has always been the kind of person who isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes in. Darrell is an ally in the fight for women’s rights. In January 2017 he participated in the women’s march in downtown Los Angeles. He has also been very open about his political stance.

10. He’s A Writer And Producer

If you thought Darrell’s acting work was great, just wait until you see what else he has to share with the world. He is also a talented writer and producer. In addition to the project he’s already completed, he’s also been working on a lot of stuff over the last year or so. He was especially productive during quarantine.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

A “Frogger” Game Show Inspired by the Video Game Happening at Peacock
Check Out The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer
The Lawsuit Against The WWE Being Taken to The Supreme Court
Check Out The First Trailer for Netflix’s Superhero Series “Jupiter’s Legacy”
The Simpsons Movie Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
What Will Supergirl’s Role Be In The Flash Movie?
It’s the End of the World, but Bully Maguire Doesn’t Care
What Movies Get Wrong about Weddings
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Darrell Britt-Gibson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joseph Lee Anderson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amirah Vann
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amber Borzotra
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
2020 Anime Awards
What Happened at the 2020 Anime Awards?
Anime Hero Match-up: Tanjiro vs. Deku
Five Anime Hero Face-Offs We Want to See
Demon Slayer Season 2
Let’s Talk About That Demon Slayer Season 2 Teaser
Sword Art Online VR
Why We Want a Sword Art Online Style VR MMO
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 “The Witch Queen” Expansion Delayed to 2022
Iron Banner quest
How to Complete The New Iron Banner Quest in Destiny 2
Outriders demo
Why You Should Play The Outriders Demo
War Table Destiny 2
Every Single War Table Upgrade in Destiny 2