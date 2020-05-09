Multi-talented is the perfect word to describe Darren Keefe. Not only is he a great designer, but he is also a skilled carpenter. Both of these things have made him a great addition to the popular home renovation show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Darren loves to get his hands dirty and he does whatever he can to help to make a space looks its best. If you’re a fan of Darren’s work on the show and would like to know more about Darren, you’ve definitely come to the right place. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Darren Keefe.
1. He’s An Actor
Darreen Keefe may not be widely known for his acting, but he’s had a fairly successful career in the industry. He made his on screen debut in 1999 and has racked up dozens of acting credits over the years. He’s appeared in shows like NCIS, Songs of Anarchy, and Lie to Me. Many of his early roles were credited under the name Darren Reiher.
2. He’s From Ireland
Darren was born in northern Ireland. He comes from a family with a long line of farmers and craftsmen. Darren eventually relocated to the United States where he grew up in a small town named Worthington. When he was 22, he decided to pack up and move to Los Angeles in order to pursue his career in acting.
3. He Owns A Woodworking Business
When I said that Darren was multi-talented, I really wasn’t kidding. In addition to everything else he does, he is also an entrepreneur. He owns a Los Angeles based woodworking business called Drumcree. According to the business’ website, the name Drumcee comes from a northern Irish term meaning “ridge of the boundary“.
4. He Was A Fan Of The Original Extreme Makeover
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition originally aired from 2003 to 2012. Like many other people on the new iteration of the show, Darren was a big fan of the original. In an interview, Darren said, “it was pretty incredible” to get the chance to work on the show. He also added, “Ty Pennington and team did such an amazing job, and I think It’s a little daunting to step into those shoes.”
5. He Enjoys ‘Paying It Forward’
The best part about Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has always been the fact that each project helps a family in need. This is exactly what Darren loves most about being on the show as well. He appreciates getting the opportunity to pay it forward and use his talents to help others.
6. He Loves Art
Creativity and art are two things that often go hand in hand. With that being said, Darren is an artist in his own right. Art is at the root of every project Darren works on. In his bio for Drumcree, he says, “Art has always been a part of my life. As a teenager I was always doodling or planning my next project.”
7. He Hopes His Work Will Leave An Impact
Like many other artistic people, one of Darren’s biggest hopes is that his work will leave an impact that outlives him. He hopes that 100 years from now, someone ” finds a Drumcree Design in the corner of an antique shop, shakes the dust off, and proudly displays it once again.”
8. He’s A Dog Guy
If you’ve ever had a dog, you’ll truly understand why they’re called ‘man’s best friend’. Nothing can quite compare to the bond that a person has with their dog and this is something Darren Keefe fully understands. He’s a dog lover and enjoys spending time with his cute little fur baby. Since social distancing has required us all to limit our human interaction, his dog has become his favorite new assistant for projects.
9. He Learned Carpentry As A Teenager
Darren discovered his love for building things when he was just a teenager. When he was about 13, he took an industrial arts class at his school which introduced him to carpentry. During the summer while he was in high school, he worked for his friend’s father who was a contractor.
10. He Loves Old Cars
When Darren isn’t busy working, he still likes to keep his hands busy. He loves antique cars and enjoys tinkering with them to keep them running and well maintained. He isn’t a professional mechanic, but he really likes to working on his skills.