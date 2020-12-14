Best-known for his role as Noah in the Logo series Noah’s Arc, Darryl Stephens has become an icon to an entire generation of LGBT people, particularly those of color. Although the show lasted for just two seasons, it left a lasting impact on countless people and is still brought up in conversations today. But while playing Noah was his moste famous role, it certainly wasn’t his only. Noah had been acting for several years prior to the show and he has continued to work in the years since its cancellation. Darry’s versatile abilities have been put to the test and he’s come out on top every time. No matter what kind of project he’s working on, there’s no doubt that Darryl has what it takes to rise to the occasion. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Darryl Stephens.
1. He’s Loves To Sing
Acting isn’t the only way that Darryl likes to express himself. He’s also very passionate about music and loves to sing and dance. He has written and recorded music but doesn’t have plans to pursue singing on a professional level. During an interview with Tenz Mag he said, “I’m not really a singer or a music producer, I just see writing songs as another facet of my storytelling.”
2. He Studied At The University of California
Darryl was born and raised in California and decided to stay close to home for college. He went to the University of California, Berkley where he initially began studying sociology. He changed his major several times and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in American culture studies.
3. He Started His Career Doing Commercials
Like many other talented actors, Darryl got his start in the industry by doing commercials. Darryl told Hot Spot Magazine, “Before Noah’s Arc, when I first started growing my hair out, I made a lot of commercials. It was the look for African-American actors back then. I shot a commercial in San Francisco for Ford that I really liked.”
4. He Got Into Performing During High School
Darryl was definitely born to be an actor, but he didn’t always see it that way. He actually didn’t get involved in acting until he was in high school. During an interview with Berkshire on Stage Darryl said that he started going to choir practice with a friend during lunch so he could avoid unwanted attention from his classmates. The choir director asked him to sing, and his love for music eventually segued into a love for acting.
5. He’s Passionate About Social Issues
As a Black man and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Darryl knows a thing or two about being part of a marginalized group. As a result, he is really passionate about raising awareness about issues that impact members of his communities. He has consistently used his platform to speak out in support of the fight to end racism and the movement for LGBTQ+ rights.
6. He’s An Author
Many people are familiar with the work Darryl has done on screen, but what most don’t realize is that he is also a writer. In addition to having done some screenwriting, he has also written and released several books. His most recent book, REQUIRED READING: How to Get Your Life for Good, was released in 2015.
7. He’s A Producer
Darryl loves being in front of the camera, but he has learned to be comfortable behind it as well. He made his debut as a producer in 2012 with an episode of the series DTLA. He went on to produce several episodes during the show’s run. He also produced two short films.
8. He Likes To Play A Variety Of Roles
Being typecast is a hard thing to avoid, especially when you’re part of a marginalized group. As a result, Darryl has deliberately tried to play as many different kinds of roles as possible. He told Philadelphia Magazine, “In terms of the roles I have taken, subsequent Noah’s Arc, I have been deliberate in trying to pick as many gradations on that scale…For me, it is all about playing as many gradations of a Black gay man as I can possibly be allowed to play in the time that I am allowed to. Its not just about depicting, it’s also about changing, like offering variations in terms of what I can do.”
9. He Is Down To Do A Noah’s Arc Reboot
Although it’s hard to believe, it’s been nearly 15 years since Noah’s Arc was on the air. Even after all that time, however, there are lots of people who would love to see the show on TV again. Darryl is one of them. He is open to doing a reboot of the show and he believes that now is the perfect time.
10. He Loves To Travel
Darryl loves what he does and he spends a lot of time working, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t enjoy a good break every once in a while. He loves traveling whenever he gets the chance and has been able to visit some beautiful places. Some of the countries he’s been to include Greece and Canada.