10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dave Annable

Dave Annable has had many roles you know and love, and he’s a man who can make you believe in any of them. He’s starred alongside some of the most talented and most notable faces in Hollywood, and he’s only getting started. His acting career has spanned almost two solid decades, and he’s got a long list of accolades from the work he’s done. If you know him, it might be because of his role as Justin on the hit show “Brothers & Sisters,” that was on ABC for five years in the mid-2000s. He’s so good, and we want to get to know a bit more about him as a person rather than as a character.
1. He’s From New York
He was born there, and he was raised there. We love New York, so we always think that it must be a pretty special place to grow up and spend your time. He was born in Suffern, and he grew up in Walden. It’s not a big city, but it’s a place where his family felt at home. He had friends, he went to school here, and he made all of his childhood memories in these areas of New York, which is always fun for those who tend to forget that there is more to this state than just Manhattan.
2. He Played Sports Growing Up
Throughout his childhood, he was a boy who did a lot. He wasn’t sedentary, which is always a healthy choice. He grew up playing sports in a year-round capacity. He was into things like rugby, hockey, and baseball, which kept him pretty busy all year since they don’t all fall into the same seasons. He didn’t specify which was his favorite, but we imagine that they all have some pretty interesting highlights and factors that make them easy to love.
3. He Went to College
Many actors are thought of as people who don’t go to college, and we work hard to dispel that rumor. He did go to college. He went to and graduated from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. He was part of the student-run television station at the college. He had part time work there as a host of his own show, and he worked well with the other people who also worked for the station, and he even credits this for making it easy for him to fall in love with acting and make it part of his everyday life.
4. He Made He Debut on A Famous Show in 2002
Not everyone gets to say that they made their acting debut on a show as famous a “Third Watch,” which had a huge following. He had a small role, but he did the role well enough that he was able to land mor work here and there, which made it easier for him to land even more work in other areas of his life.
5. He Also Does Commercial Work
In between acting jobs, he’s been known to do a little commercial work. Most of that work was in the past, but you may not realize just how many commercials he was in. Not only that, but he was in some commercials for some fairly major and amazing brands. You’ve seen him model and do work on television for companies such as Abercrombie and Fitch, Starburst candies, and even Mountain Dew. His work has been vast, and he’s done well with it.
6. He Dated A Co-Star
His big role on Brothers and Sisters allowed him to meet a lot of people, and to work with some famous faces. One of his first co-stars was Emily VanCamp, who also starred in “Revenge,” which was hugely popular. They dated in 2007. She later became the woman he had feelings for on the show, too. It all worked out in a way that it might not have, even though they did not continue dating in real life.
7. He Married Another Co-Star
Another of his co-stars is the lovely Odette Yustman, who also went on to star in a famous show “October Road,” on which she was well-liked. They met on Brothers and Sisters and actually got married in 2010. They have on child together, a daughter, and they recently announced that they decided to go their separate ways in 2019.
8. He Didn’t Graduate Right Away
Remember earlier when we mentioned that he graduated from SUNY? Well, he did not graduate with any of his original classmates. You see, he dropped out of college before he graduated so that he could start work as an actor. However, he went back and finished his degree five years after dropping out, and he even got to give the commencement speech at his graduation in 2009. He was already famous at that point, and they were happy to have him.
9. He’s Starred with Famous Faces
Not only has he worked with some of the most famous faces in television, he’s also worked with some big name movie stars. Anne Heche is one of them. He’s also worked with Kevin Costner. He’s worked with Wesley Snipes, and with Sally Field and Calista Flockhart. Some of his best roles include working alongside some of the best of the Hollywood best, which is huge. Many actors go their entire lives without working with names this big, and he’s worked with so many of them in 18 years it’s hard to even keep track of them all.
10. He Worked with his Estranged Wife More than Once
They might not be in the middle of a happy marriage right now, but they did work together a few times. Their second work was a Freeform movie called “No Sleep til Christmas,” where they both had starring roles. He played opposite his wife in the movie, which is a fun way to go to get work. They did this just two years before they decided to go their separate ways in their marriage.