10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dave East

Rapping isn’t easy, and many people with a ton of talent never make it in the game even though they have what it takes. It’s not an industry that allows too many people in at once, and rapper Dave East knows just how hard it is to get into the game. He’s been working hard at it for over a decade, though he’s had more success than many of his counterparts. He’s recorded some albums, he’s worked with some famous people, and he’s made it in the rap industry. With that said, we figured it’s time people get to know more about him.
1. He’s Using a Stage Name
Dave East is not his given name, but it does sound like it might be. His birth name is David Lawrence Brewster, Jr. It’s not nearly as catchy and as rap-like as Dave East, though. You don’t hear a lot of rappers with the name David Lawrence or Brewster or even Junior. We get the stage name, though his given name is highly academic and sounds lovely.
2. He Was Born in the 80s
His date of birth is June 3, 1988. That makes him 32 as of 2020. He’s not the youngest rapper in the game, but he’s not too old to actually make it even bigger than he has already. He’s got some time, and he’s got a lot more talent than some of the kids trying to make it who are so much younger than he is.
3. He’s from New York
He was born in New York City. He lived in East Harlem with his mother for a time before moving to Queensbridge with his aunt when he was a little older. We aren’t sure why he moved in with this aunt or what happened to his mother, but it seems to have worked out for him.
4. He Went to High School in Maryland
When he wasn’t living with his mother in Harlem or his aunt in Queensbridge, he moved to Maryland. We aren’t sure who he lived with there. He went to high school in Silverspring, Maryland where he played basketball and football. He was good at both, but he really excelled on the basketball court.
5. He Played With Famous NBA Players
We mentioned that he’s good at basketball, but he’s so good that he was able to make it to the Amateur Athletic Union when he was a teen. He played there with some of the most famous NBA players in the game. He placed with Greivis Vasquez and Ty Lawson, both of whom play for the NBA. He also fostered a close friendship with NBA star Kevin Durant while there.
6. He Went to College
He went to the University of Richmond before transferring to Towson, but he ultimately left college before he graduated. He played basketball, but his issues were with the coaching staff. He didn’t like them, they didn’t get along, and he made the decision to bail and focus on his rap career rather than a career with the NBA.
7. He Was Part of a Gang
As a teen, he didn’t know where his life would take him. His life was not easy, and he made the dark and dangerous decision to join a gang. He joined the Rollin’ 30s Harlem Crips, which is part of the Crips gang that you might have heard about before.
8. He Did Prison Time
During his time in the gang, he was sentenced to prison. He did a lot of time there, and he made some positive life choices while he was there. He decided that he wasn’t living his best life. He chose to convert himself to the Muslim religion and get his life in order.
9. He’s a Dad
While in prison, he didn’t know that his girlfriend was pregnant with his child. He got her pregnant prior to being sentenced, and she was going to have his baby. He didn’t know while he was in, but he did find out when he got out. Now he has a daughter. Her name is Kairi Chanel Brewster. She was born in 2016.
10. His Net Worth
Despite the fact that he’s been working hard on his rap career since 2009, he’s not yet amassed a huge net worth. We aren’t saying Dave East’s $500k net worth is little. It’s half-million dollars, which is very impressive. However, we imagine that he will amass a much larger net worth the closer he gets to making it big.