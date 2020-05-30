One of the best things about the National Geographic Channel is that it introduces you to things you didn’t even think to be interested in. That’s exactly what happened when Wicked Tuna aired its first episode nearly a decade ago. Suddenly, we all realized that fishing for tuna was more intense than most of us could have ever imagined. Since season one of Wicked Tuna, Captain Dave Marciano has been showing viewers how he and his crew catch some of the best Tuna around. His boats have sailed some of most intense waters in the Gloucester area, and Captain Dave has led the charge every step of the way. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dave Marciano.
1. He Doesn’t Come From A Family Of Fishermen
There are quite a few cast members on Wicked Tuna who come from a long line of fishermen. However, Dave is the first person in his family to work in commercial fishing. Dave has always loved fishing and being near the water, so being able to combine both of those things into a career has been a dream come true for him.
2. He Started Earning A Living From Fishing In High School
Most people’s idea of a high school job is working at the mall or waiting tables at a restaurant. But Dave’s high school job was actually fishing. When he was a teenager, he started earning money working as a fisherman, and he was able to make a pretty good living.
3. He Hopes To Clear Up Misconceptions About Fishing
Captain Dave believes that many people have the wrong idea of what it is that commercial fishermen do. He hopes that his time on the show can help clear up some of those ideas. He says, “I think people think that we’re out there like we’re some sort of Vikings, you know, just pillaging and taking what we want without any consideration for the future of the fish stocks. And that’s the furthest thing from the truth. These days we have very sustainable and well-managed fisheries and that’s because fishermen do care.”
4. He Was The Black Sheep Of The Family
Although Dave’s decision to become a commercial fisherman was a little nontraditional, it probably didn’t come as much of a surprise to his family. Dave says that he’s always been the black sheep. In fact, he’s the only one of his siblings that didn’t go to college or decide to work in the family insurance business.
5. His First Boat Was Named After His Children
Even though Dave has always been very focused on his career, his family has always been at the center of his life. He named his first fishing boat Angelica Joseph after his two oldest children. He fished on the boat from 1995 to 2003 until it sank at Jeffrey’s Ledge.
6. He Is Thankful For The Show
Dave will be the first to admit that he never imaged that he’d become a TV star. He loves to fish and was perfectly content with the fact that he had a job that he loved. However, he is eternally grateful for the opportunities the show has given him. Not only has it made him and his business more well-known, but it’s put him in an even better position to make sure that his family is well taken care of.
7. There’s Been Times He Wanted To Quit Fishing
If you’ve ever gone fishing as a hobby, you know just how stressful it can be. So it goes without saying that fishing as a career is even more stressful. Dave has said that he’s thought about quitting “at least a half dozen times” throughout the years, but fortunately he’s always managed to push through.
8. He Doesn’t See Himself Retiring
Captain Dave is 60-years-old, but he doesn’t seem himself retiring any time soon – or ever, for that matter. He says, “I don’t know if I truly ever will retire but it would be great to get to a point in my life when I could go fishing when I want to, not because I have to.”
9. He Wants To Catch A Swordfish
Dave has caught lots of different fish throughout his more than 40 year career, but there’s one fish that he has yet to get his hands on: a swordfish. He says that “longlining for swordfish” is something that he definitely wants to accomplish before it’s all said and done.
10. He Believes The Future Of Fishing Is Bright
What the future holds for fishing is constantly up for debate among the fishing community. Despite all of the regulations that fisherman have to follow, Dave believes that the future of fishing is still bright. Unfortunately, though, he says that getting into the fishing business is no longer as easy as it used to be.