20 years ago, spending your entire day on the internet probably would have been considered a waste of time. These days, however, spending hours on the internet can turn into a fruitful career. David Portnoy’s rise to internet fame is proof. Portnoy is best-known as the founder of Barstool sports, and he’s become a fixture in lots of conversations across the Internet. Thanks to his online presence, David had gotten some cool opportunities over the years, and it looks like they just keep rolling in. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dave Portnoy.
1. Listening To Music Is Part Of His Daily Ritual
Dave has a pretty specific routine that he follows each morning. One of the things he likes to do every day is listen to music on his way to work. He says “I have one playlist that I started, I don’t even know how many years ago, called Wrecking Ball. I didn’t understand how Spotify worked, and the first song I put in was Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball.” It has about 600 songs now. It has everything: Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Buffett, AC/DC, country, Kanye. If I like a song, it goes on it.”
2. He Doesn’t Eat Breakfast
How many times have you been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day? Probably more than you can count. But Dave Portnoy doesn’t live by that mindset. He believes that breakfast is a “scam” and he doesn’t “buy into the whole breakfast agenda”. Dave also says he would rather save those calories for a meal he actually enjoys.
3. He Eats Pizza Every Day
What Dave doesn’t eat at breakfast, he makes up for at lunch. He eats pizza for lunch every day. Every single day. This is something he’s done for the last few years and is now a part of his content creation process for the Barstool pizza app.
4. He Was Married
In 2009, Dave married Renee Satherthwaite. The couple separated in 2017 and it’s unclear whether or not they are still legally married. Aside from her relationship to Portnoy, Satherthwaite is also known for being an equestrian and an internet personality.
5. He Doesn’t Mind Being Controversial
If you’ve ever seen any of Barstool Sports’ content, you know that it’s a little on the racy side. Barstool has a reputation for being misogynistic and offensive, but Dave Portnoy doesn’t seem to mind. Portnoy said, “We will not bow down to the winds of PC culture whichever way they may blow. If that makes us perceived as counter culture then so be it. I’d say we represent the silent majority.”
6. He Wants To Buy A Sports Team
It goes without saying that Dave Portnoy is a huge sports fan. Barstool Sports is bigger than it’s ever been, but Portnoy is still looking for ways to take things to another level. One of the things he wants to do in the future is purchase a sports team. He hasn’t provided any detail on what kind of team he wants to own, but it’s something he’s thinking about.
7. He Studied Education
Dave Portnoy attended college at the University of Michigan. While there’s he studied education and earned a bachelor’s degree. However, it looks like he never actually worked in the education field. After college, he moved back to his home state of Massachusetts and worked at a local market research company.
8. He Faced Allegations Regarding Harassment
Barstool Sports received some negative media attention over the years. Several former employees have alleged that sexual harassment runs rampant throughout the company. Many have accused also Portnoy of fostering a culture is harmful and offensive. However, Portnoy has always denied any such allegations.
9. He Is Jewish
Dave Portnoy was born into a Jewish family in a suburb of Boston called Swampscott. There’s no information on whether or not Portnoy still practices the faith, but religion of any kind certainly isn’t something that’s part of the Barstool brand.
10. He’s Popular on Social Media
Barstool Sports is Dave’s company, but in a lot of ways he’s created his own personal brand outside of that. In fact, there are some people who are interested in him but don’t share the same interest in Barstool Sports. He has over 2 million followers on Instagram and uploads content on a daily basis. If you’re ever looking for a pizza review, Dave’s Instagram is definitely the place to be.