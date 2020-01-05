10 Things You Didn’t Know About Dave Schrader

If you are not afraid of ghosts, then the person to look at is none other than Dave Schrader. He is a paranormal investigator, has a radio talk show and podcasts where he talks about ghosts, extraterrestrials, psychics and many more. He also co-hosted the Paranormal Challenge, a series on the Travel channel. Dave is an exciting person with an air of mystery engulfing him and his out of this world escapades. If you want to debunk the mystery surrounding him, then you are at the right place as below are ten things you did not know about Dave Schrader.
1. He Started Young
When we are young, stories about ghosts ruled our imagination and brought about an unexplained fear of the paranormal. However, according to the paranormal news site, Coast to Coast, his belief in ghosts lingered due to some experiences. He claims to have encountered the spirit of his dead grandmother at the age of three. It is quite impressive noting how young one is at three years old when you have an extraordinary experience. He was also on his grandfather’s deathbed, describing it as a feeling of warm shaft vibrating air. Many years later he is still on the back of paranormal occurrences as an experienced investigator.
2. His Spotting List
For a person who believes in the supernatural, he has a decent list of paranormal sightings to make him comfortable with his beliefs. Top on the list is the ever-elusive bigfoot. The bigfoot is a bipedal apish creature that is very hairy and is said to make the forest and woodlands its home. There has been no evidence to back the claim of its existence. He also claims to witness unidentified flying objects, a sign of extraterrestrial beings’ visit, during the various occasions he has been to James Gilliland’s ranch.
3. Radio Career
Having such intense views on life, focusing on ghosts and other non-earthly beings, Schrader needed an outlet to share his views. An outlet that has worked adequately for him is the radio. He has established a decent career in radio where he has had the opportunity to work on various media platforms. The latest is an anomalous radio talk show, midnight in the desert, where you can see his profile. He was also a regular on similarly paranormal topic station Coast to Coast, mainly on fill-in capacities. Through the Coast to Coast station, he reached a worldwide audience.
4. Petition Against Him
Some four years back, circa 2015 when he was a regular on CoastCoast to CoastCoast, he earned an impressive following due to his exposure to a worldwide audience as earlier hinted. It also came with several disgruntled followers who thought of him as abusive ad arrogant. To counter him, the group of unamused fans set a petition to kick him out on online petition site Change. It seems the appeal was not successful as he is still associated with the show even though not regularly.
5. His Social Media Presence
Dave Schrader is active on social media with handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He uses social platforms to air his views on several topics, mostly focusing on the anomalies. He also talks about his shows and what the order of the day is, on the several podcasts he makes appearances. His Instagram boasts of roughly 5000 followers, and he always keeps his followers on their toes with his constant posts. On Facebook, his page has 9500 followers, a significant number for awareness of his views.
6. Television Career
Schrader has also had a reasonably successful career behind the screens. He has made appearances for several shows such as Ghost Adventures, Haunted Hospitals and Paranormal State. He was a judge and series regular on Travel Channel’s paranormal challenge. The reality show featured two teams of ghost hunters going head to head in gathering evidence of paranormal activity in various purported haunted locations. He has also worked behind the scenes, notably as a researcher and location scout for Ghost Adventures according to celeb bio site IMDb.
7. He Is Prayerful
Considering he deals with phenomena that cannot be easily explained, the only hope for Dave seems to be the belief in the Supreme Being. During his adventures, he charters protective prayers to ward off dark forces that he cannot deal with. Further details hinted on his spirituality are on the news site, PressPubs. Here he admits that despite having a Lutheran background, he carries with him catholic talismans such as the Blessed St. Michael and St. Benedict relics for protection. They seem to work for him as he has not reported any attack that would leave him for dead.
8. His Family
Though he is such a familiar figure in radio, very little is known of his family. Of the little details that he occasionally lets out, we learn that he is married and has seven children. Once a while he will post photos taken with some of his children and that is all. In an interview, he once said that two of his children have an interest in his line of duty. One of his children, a daughter known as Ripley, has Type 1 diabetes. In mid-2018 she was admitted, and Schrader tweeted on the same requesting for prayers for her betterment.
9. His Book
Dave Schrader has also ventured into writing and has one published work, The Other Side: A Teen’s Guide to Ghost Hunting and the Paranormal. From the title, you know the book revolves around ghosts and other psychical forces.
10. He Is Well-Traveled
His ghosts seeking missions have led him to several arts of the world to demystify the hunted regions. He has been to the woodlands of Canada to look for the bigfoot and Europe to investigate ghostly castles. He has also visited Australia to have a look at eerie aged prisons.
Final Word
Dave Schrader certainly has the guts to do what he does in ghost hunting and investigating the psychic air of various places. Above are some details about him that you may not know about. Get him on his various podcasts, radio station and his social media handles to have an in-depth insight into his adventures.