10 Things You Didn’t Know about David Burtka

If you know anything about David Burtka, you know he’s a man who has a lot going on in his life. He has a handsome husband, a couple of cute kids, a great career that has allowed him to live life on his own terms. He’s a little bit of everything in terms of success, and he is making it his mission in life to be the best of the best no matter what he does. He is an all-around likable guy, and we thought fans should get to know him as more than the man who is married to Neil Patrick Harris.
1. He’s in his 40s
David Burtka might look like he’s the kind of young guy who just entered his 30s, but many people know he’s a little older. He’s actually in his mid-40s, and we never fail to feel shocked by this. He was born on May 29, 1975. He’s looking darn good for his age, and we cannot help but wonder if his happy life has anything to do with that.
2. He Wears Many Hats
Husband. Father. Actor. Chef. Friend. Son. He’s a man who wears so many hats, and he does such a good job with all of them. He’s been able to keep his life together and running smoothly for some time now, and he’s been able to get things handled as a result. He’s not one to shy away from what makes him feel interested, and we love that.
3. He’s From Michigan
He was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan. He grew up living with his mother and his father. We know that they are Polish to some extent, but we don’t know how much of this heritage he really has. We don’t think his parents came from Poland, but we do believe his family is from the area originally.
4. He’s Educated
He is a man who has a great education, and we love that for him. He’s trained in so many wonderful places and done so many wonderful things in his life. He’s a man who trained professionally at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, William Esper Studios, and even Le Cordon Bleu. He also obtained a four-year degree from the University of Michigan. We told you he’s smart.
5. He’s Been Part of Controversy
When he was cast in the role of Scooter on “How I Met Your Mother,” back in 2006, there were some people who came forward and said that he only got the role because he was involved in a relationship with one of the stars of the show. He and NPH hadn’t come out with their relationship publicly at this point, and he did not speculate on the situation, either. Burtka made no comment about his relationship in any capacity, but he did tell the world that he is a gay man after that. He felt it was time to come out.
6. He’s Been With NPH for Many Years
He and NPH have been together since 2004. So, when they were accused of being together when he was given the “HIMYM” gig, they’d already been together for a few years. Maybe he did get the job because of this, but who cares? He was great in the role of Scooter all seven times he came into the show over the course of nearly 8 years. He did a wonderful job, so why do people actually care how he got the job?
7. He Seems Very Happy
September 2020 was the couple’s 6th wedding anniversary, and we can say with absolute certainty that this is one couple who seems very happy. They seem to have so much love for one another and their kids. Their words scream respect and admiration and love and happiness for one another and to one another, and we just adore that. We wish them a very happy anniversary and we wish them many more to come.
8. He’s Boyish
This is a word his husband uses to describe him. We take this to mean that he must be a man who is both silly and sweet, playful, perhaps a little bit mischievous. Perhaps he’s just never going to take himself too seriously and forgo fun and enjoyment and the simple pleasures in life when there is a slightly more fun way to live and have a good time.
9. His Husband Stalked Him
All right, stalked is a strong word that absolutely does not apply to this at all, but it is meant in a loose manner of speaking. He first saw his husband in 2003 with a female friend, thought that they were together, and wanted to get to know him more. So, he started showing up places where he knew Burtka would be. He would casually be there, and they’d cross paths. He was very persistent about being as many places as possible where Burtka would show up. So, he didn’t stalk him, but doggedly pursued him doesn’t sound nearly as much fun (we will mention we do not take stalking lightly or find humor in it when it’s serious and dangerous).
10. They See a Therapist
This is so interesting to us. Since they’ve been together, they’ve been seeing a therapist almost weekly. They find that this helps them to communicate and to be more honest and open with one another, and we are all about that. Good for them for prioritizing their marriage and their happiness.