David Dawson has been acting professionally for more than 15 years. However, since his work has been primarily in British productions, he may not be someone American viewers are familiar with, That’s all about to change, though. It has been announced that David will be playing Harry Styles’ love interest in an upcoming movie called My Policeman. At a member of the once world famous boy band One Direction, Harry Styles has a huge fan base in the United States who will likely be tuning into the movie. Needless to say, there will be a lot of eyes on David as well. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about David Dawson.
1. He Studied At RADA
David fell in love with acting at a young age and by the time he was a teenager he was participating in school plays. He went on to study acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. It’s unclear whether or not he graduated or left school early. RADA boasts a very impressive list of notable alumni including James Nortan and Alan Rickman.
2. He Has Voice Acting Experience
Live action work has made up the bulk of David’s career, but he’s also done some voice acting. In 2012, he was a part of two radio shows: To Make the Plough Go Before the Horse and Eugene Onegin. It doesn’t appear that he has any plans to do more voice work in the future.
3. He’s A Private Person
After the announcement of his role in My Policeman, there are a lot of people who would love to learn more about David. Unfortunately, however, there isn’t a ton of information about him. Throughout his career, David has worked hard to maintain a strong sense of privacy. He doesn’t appear to have any verified social media accounts and when he does interviews he likes to keep the focus on his professional life.
4. He Has Theater Experience
Like many other actors, especially those who have been formally trained, the theater will always be a special place to David. In 2005, David landed his first professional role in a production of Richard II at The Old Vic Theatre. Kevin Spacey played the title character.
5. He’s A History Buff
David has done quite a few period/historical pieces in his career, and he loves getting the chance to learn about previous time periods. During an interview with Sarah Oliver David said, “I love history and I think it’s really fun to explore periods of time that aren’t now, because then you’re entering a completely different world. The way people, societies were in those different times really fascinates me… how people dealt with education, the roles that women had as well… I’m fascinated by it. I love that element of it, it’s a completely different world.”
6. He’s A Big Fan Of A Clockwork Orange
Over the years, David has gotten the chance to play a wide variety of characters and he’s grateful for every opportunity that has come his way. If there’s one project he wishes he could’ve been a part of though, it would’ve been the 1971 film, A Clockwork Orange. Maybe one day there will be a remake and he will get the chance to turn this dream into reality.
7. He Has A Fan Site
Despite not being active on the internet, David’s fans have taken it upon themselves to make sure he has an online presence. In addition to fan pages on social media, someone has created an entire website dedicated to David and the various projects he’s working on.
8. He Wrote A Novel
Outside of acting, David loves to read and he particularly enjoys gothic fiction and horror. Several years ago he decided to write a book of his own that ties into those genres. While talking to Sarah Oliver he shared that his novel was complete and he was trying to find the courage to get it published.
9. He’s Written Plays
In addition to having written a novel, David also wrote two plays when he was a teenager. It doesn’t appear that either play has ever been performed and David has no plans to return to play writing. If he decides to change his mind, however, there are a lot of fans who would love to see a play from him.
10. He’s Expressed Gratitude Towards His Fans
A strong fan base is important for anyone working in the entertainment industry. This fact isn’t lost on David. Even though he is a private person, he has still taken the time to thank his fans for all of the support they’ve shown him over the years. As an artist, it’s always a great feeling knowing there are people out there who love and appreciate his work.