David Hasselhoff is Now an Official Chia Pet

Well, that’s one way to immortalize someone, by creating a Chia Pet in their likeness. Over the years the Chia Pet has evolved from a simple sheep and other animals to celebrities and cartoon characters as the molds that each planter requires might actually be worth more than the mass-produced images that consumers tend to buy when something like this hits the shelves. More confusing than anything is the fact that people buy this stuff and continue to support the production of such images when there’s no earthly use for it other than having something that’s molded in the likeness of an actor that some people like and some people can’t stand. If you’re gasping in disbelief at the moment it could be that you’re a ‘Hoff fan and can’t understand how anyone could possibly not be enamored of the guy. Rest assured, he was famous at one point and is considered legendary by a lot of people at one time, but his star has definitely faded in a big way, and expecting to see him in anything huge in the days to come isn’t that far-fetched, but expecting him to regain the kind of fame he enjoyed during Knight Rider or Baywatch is a huge stretch of the imagination. This idea for a Chia Pet is the kind of fame he has now, though many would argue that he’s going to be a legend for a long time and won’t simply fade into the ether.
Well, those folks would be right since the ‘Hoff has been such a big name in Hollywood over the years that forgetting him isn’t really that easy, but remembering him as anything other than a legend and eventually as a running joke has become his current legacy. People might not want to believe that this is true, but the fact is that Hasselhoff is the kind of guy that had a run of greatness decades ago, but has been in serious decline ever since. It can be argued that he’s still famous, that he’s had more than many people ever would, but those arguments can be countered with utter silence or the simple fact that he’s not that big of a deal as of now, and when his name is brought up a lot of people might smile as though they’ve just heard a funny joke. The whole idea of becoming a Chia Pet is something that people might actually think is great or might think is more proof that a person is headed down a route that their career won’t recover from anytime soon. That’s a bit cynical to be certain, but the truth is that Hasselhoff hasn’t really been a big talent for a while, and has been gripping onto what little fame he has left with his fingernails so as not to fall into total obscurity. Debating this with anyone that happens to think that he still has the ‘it’ quality of many actors is kind of funny since many folks don’t want to think that Hasselhoff has been relegated to the status that many actors find themselves in when they’re of no more use to the industry. To be honest, Hasselhoff hasn’t hit that point yet, since bringing him back now and again for one thing or another has been a popular move.
There have been quite a few famous faces that have been molded as Chia Pets, but all of them have either been that popular and therefore usable as a way to cash in on that fame, or they’ve been faces that have been on their way out, or back down the ladder of fame. In short, being made into a Chia Pet is something below a Razzie or a consolation prize since it’s not exactly the highest honor that someone could receive, especially since a Chia Pet is something that people tend to get for each other when they absolutely can’t think of anything or happen to think that it might be nice for the individual who has everything. This product has been around so long that its jingle is probably permanently etched into the minds of many upon many people that watched the various commercials time and again for one reason or another. While the Chia Pet isn’t the worst invention ever it’s definitely one of the more pointless pieces that have been taken and redone in various ways to make it appear more attractive to buyers since it’s been shown more than once that placing a familiar face or appearance on something can help to sell more of the product even if a person knows that the materials being used are the same that have been used in other, less appealing items that they would never buy. No one ever said those that made the Chia Pet were dumb.