10 Things You Didn’t Know about David Lengel

Everyone recognizes David Lengel. He has a very discernable look, and it’s one he’s been using to the best of his ability. He’s an actor, and you’ve seen him around a time or two. He’s best known for his role in shows like “WandaVision,” and “Coming 2 America,” but he’s been working for a long time. He’s funny. He’s talented, and he’s a man people are curious to get to know better. He’s not the type who is going to sit down and talk about himself as much as others, so we thought we’d do some homework and find out everything you need to know about the man making everyone laugh.
1. He’s in His 30s
Some people are surprised when they learn he’s only in his 30s, but it’s because his facial hair does give him that “I was a young adult in the 70s,” vibe that we are definitely feeling. It works for him, but he wasn’t even close to being a facial-hair living adult in the 70s. He wasn’t even born. He was born on March 25, 1982. He’s ready to celebrate his 39th birthday in 2021.
2. He Studied the Arts
It’s something that’s been mentioned before, but it bears mentioning again. Kids growing up in bigger cities such as New York have a lot of opportunities when it comes to high schools. They can choose where they want to go and what they want to study. Lengel was into the arts in high school, so he chose to study at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts in NYC.
3. People Have Jokes
David Lengel’s facial hair is almost funny. We don’t say that in a manner that’s condescending or at all judgmental, but we do say that as people who have seen the jokes. As one man tweeted once about the actor, have David Lengel and David Schwimmer ever been seen in the same room together? It is an uncanny resemblance if we are being honest. Give Schwimmer a mustache and let him loose, and you’d never know the difference.
4. He’s Regularly Expressionless
He’s mastered the art of no expression. Every look on his face is the same look. Whether he’s happy or excited or sad or down and out, he always looks the same. It’s a level of comedic genius that people don’t even realize. He always keeps his face neutral, and he uses his humor in a way that so many others don’t know how to utilize their own. He might be a step ahead of the game.
5. He’s a Fan of the Mets
Lengel might not talk too much about himself, and that’s all right, but he does talk about this love for the Mets. He’s a huge baseball fan, and his team is the Mets. Win or lose, those are his people. He’d obviously prefer that they win, but he’s not jumping on another bandwagon if they don’t…that’s all we are trying to say here.
6. He’s from Queens
If you happen to be curious about where in New York City he grew up, he grew up in Queens. He mentions that his parents are from Queens, as is he. What’s interesting, though, is that all four of his grandparents are also from Queens. It’s not often you find both sides of the family all from the same place at the same time.
7. He Makes Fun of Himself, Too
Let’s go back a moment to the time we mentioned that fans compare him regularly to David Schwimmer. Also, in case you’re not a “Friends,” fan (do those exist?), let us also mention that he’s Ross Gellar from “Friends,” and catch everyone up. Lengel also jokes about the resemblance. He posted a photo of himself as a child sitting on the edge of a pool in a swimsuit with the caption, “David Swimmer,” and we laughed louder than was appropriate for the time of day.
8. He’s a Disney Star
Here’s something you might not know about the hilarious actor. He was once a Disney Channel star. He has that very innocent personality, don’t you think? He had a role in the hit show, “Bizaardvark,” and he did it well.
9. He is Very Private
Funny guy, yes. Always willing to chat with the world about his personal life? Not so much. Who can blame him, though? The world already knows entirely too much about everyone, and it’s not our jobs to know every little thing. The world needs more actors like Lengel who just live their lives and don’t feel the need to share every moment of it with all of us.
10. He Enjoys Bowling
Aside from the Mets and acting, it seems that David Lengel is the kind of guy who enjoys bowling. We inferred that based on the number of photos we found on his Instagram page that includes him with a bowling ball and/or in a bowling alley.