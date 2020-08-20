Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about David Mumeni

2 mins ago

Consistency is a hard thing to come by as an actor, but David Mumeni is one of the lucky few who can see he’s found it. Since making his on screen debut in 2010, David has had a consistent string of roles that include film and TV. His most noteworthy role, though, is his most recent one in the British series, Dead Pixels. The CW recently picked up the show for syndication in the United States and this could result in a huge breakout opportunity for David. With more eyes on his work than ever before, David will probably be getting some great opportunities in the near future. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about David Mumeni.

1. He Started An Organization To Help Young Actors

Now that David has reached a certain level of success, he wants to help young actors follow a similar path. He started a nonprofit called Open Door. The organization “helps talented young people who do not have the financial support or resources to gain a place at one of the UK’s leading drama schools.”

2. He Almost Quit Acting

Acting is one of those careers that isn’t for the faint of heart. You have to be willing to put in long hours time and time again and still be okay with being told no when it’s all said and done. This can be challenging for even the most dedicated people and David Mumeni once found himself at a place where was ready to quit acting. Fortunately, he decided to stick it out and all his hard work eventually paid off.

3. He Wrote A Play

David also likes to get involved behind the scenes as well. He is a talented writer who has has written for both the TV and the stage. He helped write an episode of the show PhoneShop in 2013. David also wrote a play called Weathered and another called My Christian Name.

4. He’s Done Lots Of Traveling

The acting bug isn’t the only one that’s gotten a hold of David; he’s also been bitten by the travel bug. He loves to travel whenever he gets the chance and he’s been able to get quite a few stamps in his passport. Some of the places he’s been include Malaysia, Costa Rica, Cape Verde, and Iceland.

5. He Studied At Drama Centre London

David graduated from Drama Centre London in 2009. Although there is often a debate in the acting community over whether or not theater schools important, David is a firm believer that it is. He told the National Youth Theatre, “For me as an actor, coming from the background I did, I simply don’t think I’d be doing the diverse work that I’m doing without having gone to drama school.”

6. He Uses His Platform To Raise Awareness

David isn’t the kind of person who can turn a blind eye to the issues that people face. He has made it a point to use his platform to raise awareness to the discrimination and injustice that happens all over the world. In addition to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, he has also spoken about classism and racism within the entertainment industry.

7. He Enjoys Outdoor Adventures

If there’s one person who’s always down for a wild adventure, it’s David Mumeni. When he gets time off from work he likes to enjoy it to the fullest and for him that means spending as much time outside as he can. He loves to do things like go swimming, off roading, and hiking.

8. He Has Advice For Going On Auditions

Auditioning is probably one of the most nerve racking things about being an actor, but David has some advice that will hopefully make the process easier. Instead of thinking the panel is waiting for you to mess up, his advice is simply to focus on the acting and proving why you’re the best person for the opportunity. Outside of that, there really isn’t anything you can control.

9. He Has A Close Relationship With His Family

Having a strong support system is important no matter who you are. However, people who work in a hectic field like entertainment may find that it’s even more important to have people who keep you grounded. David is lucky that he has a close relationship with his family and they seem to be supportive of his career.

10. He’s Very Active On Social Media

David may not have the biggest following on social media, but he still remains very active. He posts frequently on both Instagram and Twitter. His Instagram feed is full of awesome pictures from his travels and other adventures. He mostly uses his Twitter account to retweet posts about social justice and the projects he’s working on.


