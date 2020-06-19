Afrobeats has become very popular in the last several years, and Nigerian singer, Davido, is one of the hottest artists leading the charge. Since releasing his debut single in 2011, Davido has become an international star. He is best-known for songs like “If” and “Fall”. He has worked with several other well-known names in the music industry including Popcaan, Summer Walker, and and Meek Mill. Even though he’s already been in the game for almost a decade, Davido is just getting started. As he continues to release more music, there’s no doubt his fan base will continue to grow. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Davido.
1. He’s A Dad
When Davido first started his career, he was mainly focused on being successful for himself. However, his priorities have changed a lot over the years. One of the reasons Davido works so hard is because he has a family to support. He is the proud father of three children: two girls and a boy. Davido is also engaged.
2. He Was Born In The United States
Davido is commonly considered a Nigerian artist. While it’s true that Davido has Nigerian roots, he was actually born in Atlanta. He lived in Atlanta for the first few years of his life before moving to Nigeria where he is raised. He spent some of his childhood summers in Atlanta, but Nigeria will always be the place he considers home.
3. He Started Making Music At 13
Davido has loved music since he was a child. He started making his own music when he was around 13-years-old, and he quickly realized it was something he wanted to take seriously. By the time he was 19, he started releasing original music and he has continued to do so ever since.
4. He Started Off Making American Music
When Davido first starting making music, he was focused on the American sound. He says he grew up listening to artists like 50 Cent and T.I. As a result, hip-hop was what he was used to, and that’s the type of music he wanted to create. Davido says, ” I didn’t really involve myself in African music until I went home in December after two years of being in America. Christmas time in Nigeria, that’s like the main time and that’s the most popular time that’s the festive period. I went over and just fell in love with African music and just switched up.”
5. He Studied Business Administration
Going to college has always been a priority for Davido. When he began his college career, he was studying business administration. Although business administration isn’t directly related to music, having a good understanding of how business works is great for any artist. Davido believes that his education in business has helped him navigate different situations throughout his career. Davido eventually shifted his studies to focus on music.
6. He Believes In Putting Family First
Even before having his own children, family has always been important to Davido. He has a very close relationship with his parents and credits his family with keeping him grounded. In an industry that is full of ups, towns, twists, and turns, having a strong support system is vital for long lasting success.
7. His Original Goal Was Simply To Be On TV
Setting goals can be a great way to push yourself to achieve more. At the beginning of Davido’s career, he said that his main goal was to have his music video played on TV. Once he accomplished that, he realized that the sky was the limit and he continued to put out more music.
8. He Was Surprised By The Success Of “Fall”
“Fall” is easily Davido’s most well-known song. However, when it started to climb the charts, he was very pleasantly surprised. He says, “I’m just as surprised as everybody else [at ‘Fall”s belated success]. I released almost 10 records after ‘Fall.’ I’d forgotten about ‘Fall,’ basically,” he says with a laugh.” This just goes to show that it’s not always easy to predict which songs will become hits.
9. His Parents Weren’t Initially Supportive Of His Music Career
Davido comes from a traditional Nigerian family where children are highly encouraged to pursue traditional career paths. So when he told his parents that he wanted to be a musician, they weren’t thrilled. However, after seeing just how talented he is they eventually came around.
10. He Comes From A Wealthy Family
Davido has certainly worked hard for everything he’s accomplished, but his story isn’t one of rags to riches. Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, is one of the wealthiest and most well-known businessmen in Nigeria. He is a billionaire and founder of Adeleke University in Ede, Nigeria.