Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dawon

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dawon

56 mins ago

Dawon

Born in Seoul Korea, Dawon was born Yim Da Young in April of 1997. She’s currently the lead singer of the 13-member, Chinese all-girl band, Cosmic Girls but has other talents as well. Dawon has been a member of other music groups prior to, she’s participated in other music groups, has participated in contests, and the group has released several singles and albums. The young, rising star is 22 years old and already a well-known name to many in South Korea and China. If you keep up with trending music groups, you may recognize this singer, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Dawon.

1. Also known as WJSN

The all-girl group, Cosmic Girls, is the creation of two entertainment agencies; Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment. The group is also known as WJSN over the years, the group has become a hit sensation among the younger generations with their K-Pop genre of music – “K” standing for Korean, and “Pop” for popular.

2. The group’s first album debuted in 2016

The first album to be released by the group was a mini album, titled, Would you Like, and was composed of double tracks, featuring, Mo Mo  Mo, and Catch Me. The album released on February 25, 2016 while still composed of just 12 members of the group.

3. She does more than just sing

Dawon has a few talents, according to KProfiles. She is not only a very talented vocalist, but she plays the piano and the guitar as well. She also plays a big role in writing, composing and arranging the music. Her multiple talents in the music industry have been very beneficial to the group and their success.

4. She’s a perfectionist

One thing Dawon admits to is being a perfectionist, which can be a good thing when it comes to things like, being a musician. It can mean going the extra mile to be sure things go right, sound right, and look right, which for Dawon, means being aware of her surroundings. Dawon has even gone as far as to move from where she was standing in order to block a garbage can, which in her mind, could give WJSN a bad image as fans walked up and greeted the band members.

5. She was a participant of Spirit Girl, TV show

Spirit Girl is a realty talent show that aired in July of 2016. The show featured lead vocalists from 12 girl group bands that had recently formed and were trying to get a jump start to their careers. Dawon was one chosen from Cosmic Girls and although she did not win the grand prize, it helped to put Cosmic Girls on the map.

6. She’s been compared to Beyonce

Sometimes singers and musicians can have similar sounds to that of another singer/artist and it may become noticeable to the fans. When you are compared to a very popular singer, it can be a great compliment and in this case, I would think that Dawon is very flattered by the comparisons made by her fans. According to Fandom, Dawon’s fans have often compared her voice to that of Beyoncé, a very popular pop star here in the US. She’s known for her powerful vocals, and because of the similarities in their sound, fans have adopted a name for Dawon. She is now often referred to as Dawoncé, a name that certainly should make her feel good about her talent.

7. Cosmic Girls went from twelve to thirteen

The Cosmic Girls originated as a 12-girl group and remained a 12-girl group until after their first album debut in February of 2016. The original members included, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Dawon, Eunseo Meiqi, Seola, Xuanvi, Luda, Cheng Xiao, Yeoreum, and Dayoung. It wasn’t until the summer of 2016, July, that a thirteenth member was added, Yeonjung, and the group has become an even stronger force in the music industry since.

8. She follows a specific workout regimen

With the intense schedules and regimen you have to keep up with when you’re in a popular band like this, it takes a toll on you physically and emotionally. You have to be able to keep up with the physical demands, which means keeping in good physical health is important. And it’s important to Dawon, which is why she keeps a strict fitness routine so that she stays in good shape and in good health. Dawon’s excersice routine is swimming in the morning, followed by physical conditioning in the afternoon and she wraps up her day with pilates in the evening. It may sound like a lot, especially when having to find the time for rehearsals and music related business, but the schedule seems to work for her and she manages to keep up with it all.

9. She doesn’t consider her label mates as competitors

Dawon has talked about her competitors before during interviews; how she views them and what it’s like to compete for a main vocalist position. During one interview with All Kpop, Dawon was asked if she thought the competition for the lead vocalist against Yoo Yeon Jung seemed to be a little ‘fierce’, but Dawon had nothing but good to say about the battle for lead vocalist, claiming that the two singers had their own color to portray and that they concentrate on their own individuality. Dawon also made it clear that the two girls together, had one goal in mind, and that was to get the name of the band, Cosmic Girls, out. They both had one agenda, to make the band known.

10. If you’re depressed, Dawon recommends this song

Everyone gets depressed sometimes and music is one of the best ways to help push through a little depression. Dawon has a song that she recommends to people and to her fans, for when you are feeling a little blue. The song she says will help when feeling depressed is, Tell Me What to Do, by Shinee


About The Author

Maria McCutchen
More from this Author

Maria McCutchen is an author and freelance writer living in Chattanooga, TN. She is the published author of her memoir, “It’s all in Your Head,” and a children’s book. She has been writing for over 15 years; writing articles, whitepapers, product write-ups and more for multiple online media sites, blogs, company websites and individuals. She is also an advocate for brain malformations, including Chiari Malformation, and works closely with the non-profit organization, The Chiari Project, writing for their quarterly newsletters.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Freaky Friday
A Freaky Friday Remake May Be Coming to Disney Plus
Bathtub
Here is The Legit Reason For The Witcher Bathtub Scene
What We Think Could Happen in Mandalorian Season 2
What We Know about the Darth Maul Disney Plus Show So Far
The Five Best Sarah Jessica Parker Movies of Her Career
There was a Samuel Jackson Death Scene in Jurassic Park but it Got Cut
Disney Is Responsible for 80% of 2019’s Top Box Office Hits
So This is the Reason Daniel Craig Decided to Do No Time to Die
Dawon
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dawon
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Dave McCary
Steve Perry
Five Actors Who Should Play Steve Perry in a Movie
The Airbnb House Star Wars Fans Have Been Looking For
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure