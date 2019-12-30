Born in Seoul Korea, Dawon was born Yim Da Young in April of 1997. She’s currently the lead singer of the 13-member, Chinese all-girl band, Cosmic Girls but has other talents as well. Dawon has been a member of other music groups prior to, she’s participated in other music groups, has participated in contests, and the group has released several singles and albums. The young, rising star is 22 years old and already a well-known name to many in South Korea and China. If you keep up with trending music groups, you may recognize this singer, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Dawon.
1. Also known as WJSN
The all-girl group, Cosmic Girls, is the creation of two entertainment agencies; Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment. The group is also known as WJSN over the years, the group has become a hit sensation among the younger generations with their K-Pop genre of music – “K” standing for Korean, and “Pop” for popular.
2. The group’s first album debuted in 2016
The first album to be released by the group was a mini album, titled, Would you Like, and was composed of double tracks, featuring, Mo Mo Mo, and Catch Me. The album released on February 25, 2016 while still composed of just 12 members of the group.
3. She does more than just sing
Dawon has a few talents, according to KProfiles. She is not only a very talented vocalist, but she plays the piano and the guitar as well. She also plays a big role in writing, composing and arranging the music. Her multiple talents in the music industry have been very beneficial to the group and their success.
4. She’s a perfectionist
One thing Dawon admits to is being a perfectionist, which can be a good thing when it comes to things like, being a musician. It can mean going the extra mile to be sure things go right, sound right, and look right, which for Dawon, means being aware of her surroundings. Dawon has even gone as far as to move from where she was standing in order to block a garbage can, which in her mind, could give WJSN a bad image as fans walked up and greeted the band members.
5. She was a participant of Spirit Girl, TV show
Spirit Girl is a realty talent show that aired in July of 2016. The show featured lead vocalists from 12 girl group bands that had recently formed and were trying to get a jump start to their careers. Dawon was one chosen from Cosmic Girls and although she did not win the grand prize, it helped to put Cosmic Girls on the map.
6. She’s been compared to Beyonce
Sometimes singers and musicians can have similar sounds to that of another singer/artist and it may become noticeable to the fans. When you are compared to a very popular singer, it can be a great compliment and in this case, I would think that Dawon is very flattered by the comparisons made by her fans. According to Fandom, Dawon’s fans have often compared her voice to that of Beyoncé, a very popular pop star here in the US. She’s known for her powerful vocals, and because of the similarities in their sound, fans have adopted a name for Dawon. She is now often referred to as Dawoncé, a name that certainly should make her feel good about her talent.
7. Cosmic Girls went from twelve to thirteen
The Cosmic Girls originated as a 12-girl group and remained a 12-girl group until after their first album debut in February of 2016. The original members included, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Dawon, Eunseo Meiqi, Seola, Xuanvi, Luda, Cheng Xiao, Yeoreum, and Dayoung. It wasn’t until the summer of 2016, July, that a thirteenth member was added, Yeonjung, and the group has become an even stronger force in the music industry since.
8. She follows a specific workout regimen
With the intense schedules and regimen you have to keep up with when you’re in a popular band like this, it takes a toll on you physically and emotionally. You have to be able to keep up with the physical demands, which means keeping in good physical health is important. And it’s important to Dawon, which is why she keeps a strict fitness routine so that she stays in good shape and in good health. Dawon’s excersice routine is swimming in the morning, followed by physical conditioning in the afternoon and she wraps up her day with pilates in the evening. It may sound like a lot, especially when having to find the time for rehearsals and music related business, but the schedule seems to work for her and she manages to keep up with it all.
9. She doesn’t consider her label mates as competitors
Dawon has talked about her competitors before during interviews; how she views them and what it’s like to compete for a main vocalist position. During one interview with All Kpop, Dawon was asked if she thought the competition for the lead vocalist against Yoo Yeon Jung seemed to be a little ‘fierce’, but Dawon had nothing but good to say about the battle for lead vocalist, claiming that the two singers had their own color to portray and that they concentrate on their own individuality. Dawon also made it clear that the two girls together, had one goal in mind, and that was to get the name of the band, Cosmic Girls, out. They both had one agenda, to make the band known.
10. If you’re depressed, Dawon recommends this song
Everyone gets depressed sometimes and music is one of the best ways to help push through a little depression. Dawon has a song that she recommends to people and to her fans, for when you are feeling a little blue. The song she says will help when feeling depressed is, Tell Me What to Do, by Shinee