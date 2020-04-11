Days of Our Lives Characters We Are Thankful Came Back to Life

Days of Our Lives fans have seen so many things happen over the years in Salem, and we are no longer surprised when a character comes back to life. For many years, it was a shocking twist when a character who was dead or missing and presumed dead showed up on someone’s doorstep, but this year alone has brought back pretty much every single dead character imaginable, and we simply cannot say that we are surprised by this any longer. We don’t know how else to put it, but we just don’t know. We don’t know what makes writers think this is shocking stuff anymore, and we don’t know why we are always surprised when someone comes back, but we have to point out we are about to see a few more back-from-the-dead moments. Here are a few of our favorite resurrected characters.
Jack
Of all the people who died and came back, he is our favorite. Why? Because he is a man with a love story to love. He and Jennifer were together and very happy for many years. They had children, and their children had lives. They were so happy together despite the fact that they had so many things going wrong in their lives, and his death was so final and so heartbreaking. He died when he saved his daughter’s life and gave her a chance to live. This was horrible for everyone, and Jennifer has not been the same since. His return has been the most beautiful thing that happened to her, even though he came back with no memory of her and a marriage to Eve. Thankfully, it all worked itself out in the long run.
Marlena
When she was presumed dead, we didn’t think she’d be back. We didn’t think that John would be able to survive, that her family would ever get over this, or that there was a reason to continue even bothering. They love her. She’s such a strong force on this show, and she is needed. When she died, and we didn’t know she was coming back, we were horrified. Thankfully, it did not take too long for her to return, for us to all feel much better about it, and for us all to breathe a deep sigh of relief as a result. We love her, and we cannot live without her on the show.
Will
Will was a character loved by almost all. He’s someone you cannot help but love so much. He had to come out to his family at one point, and it was a moment that we will never forget. He forged so many amazing friendships and situations in his life, and we were all so happy to see how that all worked out for this young man. The strength and the courage he’s shown during his time on this show has been paramount, and it’s been something beautiful to all of us. We were all saddened by his death, and we were all so amazed that he was alive and well when he came back. We finally felt some peace when he remembered who he was and what he was meant to do in his life, and we are all so happy he’s back. He might be our second favorite return to the show in all of its history and time on the air.
Nicole
We loved it when she was brought back from the dead and everyone found out that she and her daughter were alive and well. When we thought she perished in a fire and Eric was just unable to save her, and he was furious with his brother for not being able to save her, we were heartbroken. He was left with her baby to raise, and he didn’t know how to do it while he mourned, so he was able to give the baby back to her best friend and the woman who carried her, and then we thought the baby died the moment Nicole came back from the dead. While this all went down, we were horrified, but so happy to find out neither perished, both were alive and well, and all would work out. It was such a sweet moment.