Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Characters We Have a Love/Hate Relationship With

Days of Our Lives Characters We Have a Love/Hate Relationship With

10 mins ago

Days of Our Lives have a complicated relationship with some of the major characters on the show. It’s hard to feel good about them all the time, but it is also hard to hate them all the time. We have what we might call a love/hate relationship with some of the characters. As in, we love to hate them, and we hate to love them, but we do both – and we do it well. What this means is that the characters are genius. They are well-written, and the people who play the characters are pure magic. They can bring this person to life in a way that makes them so detestable, but you still cannot help but to adore them at the same time. When you can be this awful and still be so beloved, it’s a sign you are doing the best possible job. So, who is it that we feel we have the biggest love/hate relationships with? Here you go.

Gabi

She’s a hot mess. We know that deep down on the inside, she is a nice girl who makes poor decisions. We know that she’s always felt abandoned and that she has always felt that her life is not what it was meant to be, and she’s gone a little bit off the deep end where her love for Chad and her hatred for Abigail come in. She can be one of the most amazing characters, but she can also be one of the meanest and the worst at the same time. She’s got issues, but we love her.

Xander

He spent most of his time in Salem as one of the most hated men around. We didn’t like him. At all. He had not one redeeming quality in any capacity, and we did not like him. We didn’t find him at all okay. But, he’s changed. He’s come back in the span of the last year or so since he feel so hard for Sarah. She’s someone who is good and kind and lovely, and he loves her so much. This has changed him into someone we kind of like. Let’s be quite clear, though. He’s a bad guy who has done some horrible things that we will never forget, but we find ourselves enamored with his softer side, to be quite honest.

Kristin

She’s a mess, but she’s always been a mess. She’s come and gone over the years, and she’s constantly done so in a way that allows her to make a mess of everyone’s lives at almost the same time. She’s tried to kill some of our favorite characters. She’s done some of the worst things imaginable, and she’s made some of the worst decisions of all, and we have always detested her. Yet, she’s found herself in the past year when she was pregnant with Brady’s child, and she’s softened. We almost like her right now, and who actually saw that coming?

Kate

We have to admit that we actually really love Kate more than we hate her. She’s strong, and she’s done what she had to do get where she wanted to be. She’s not afraid of anything or anyone, and she’s always going to be a woman who does what’s needed. Sometimes, though, she makes some choices that make us question our love for her – and we actually kind of hate her for them. But, honestly, we just love her more because she’s always so unapologetic about all things, and she’s not backing down in any situation. That’s something that reeks of pure magic, and we adore her for it (when we don’t hate her for it).

Brady

He always makes the wrong choices when it comes to his family and the people he loves the most. He will always hurt Eric when he has to chance to be with Nicole, even though he is well aware of the fact that Nicole is the love of Eric’s life and just a love of Brady’s. But, we cannot help but to love Brady and the way that he loves his family so much while simultaneously also hurting them more than anyone else in the world. This is a real situation, and we don’t know how to change things.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from the Saved by The Bell Reboot Trailer
What We Learned from The Punky Brewster Reboot Trailer
Agents of SHIELD Actress Briana Venskus Cosplays as Her Co-Stars in Video
New Justice League Dark Series Coming to HBO Max
Bill and Ted 3 Coloring Pages Will Help with Quarantine Boredom
Tom Hardy is the Legendary Al Capone in New Trailer
How about We Just Stop With Terminator Movies Altogether?
Sam Raimi Will Be Taking The Helm on Doctor Strange 2
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bebe Zahara Benet
Alicia Silverstone Wants to Try Playing Batgirl Again
Whatever Happened to Mary Gross?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jujubee
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever