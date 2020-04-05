Days of Our Lives Characters Who Are Having a Worse Year Than You

Days of Our Lives fans are not sure how the world without Salem is going to continue as they work so hard to get this global pandemic under control. With the concept of staying in social distancing isolation until at least May 1 in the entire country, we don’t know what will happen when we get to that date. Initially, it was only meant to be a short time. The President announced we’d spend 15 days isolating and social distancing to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he announced at the end of that timeframe that we need at least another four weeks of isolation.
Now the world is on hold until April 30 – at least our world as Americans. The show will continue to be dark through this time, but that is not the worst thing. You see, Salem has a lot of shows to air, still. They can actually go all the way into October before they have to figure something out if need be, but that’s not a problem we even want to consider for a second. Right now, we want to figure out what we can expect as things continue on. So far, 2020 has not been a great year for anyone. It’s a living, walking, talking, breathing twilight zone we are all living. But, we also think that there are some people in Salem who might agree that 2020 is going poorly for them, too. Who is having the worst year?
Nicole
She’s having a rough year, too. She’s lost the man of her dreams, she’s made it right with him and gotten him back, and then she found out his baby might not be his baby. She found out that Baby Mickey, who is fighting for her life, might not belong to him – or the woman who is her mother. She is looking for proof, but she’s pretty sure that Xander and Victor took the baby from Kristin and Brady that was born alive and well and they gave it to Sarah and Eric when their baby died at birth. She’s about to find out that life is worse, too, when Eric finds out she’s aware of this but has not told him.
Eric
He is a man who has been lied to time and time again about the same thing this year. First, Nicole knew he’d become a father and she did not tell him. Then, he found out that the baby he didn’t know he had has a rare condition that might kill her if she’s not able to have a transplant. Then, he’s finding out that his life is about to take a turn for the worse again as he finds out Nicole is lying to him again. She suspects this baby is not his baby, and she is not. She’s also not told him, so that’s a double whammy.
Maggie
She lived her life sad for so many people who were broken up because of crimes committed, jail time, and horrible things. She then realized that one of these young men who she feels so much for is a young man who did not commit a crime. She, in fact, committed the crime! She was drunk and she killed a woman, and she didn’t even know it. She’s had to realize that, she’s had to make amends, and she’s turned herself in and headed to prison.
Gabi
She lost her fiancé, she lost her friends, she lost her husband last year. She’s not all that happy to be facing jail time, either, but we don’t feel that bad for her. 2020 might be bad for her, but because it’s her fault.
Ben
Honestly, we have to say we think that Ben takes the cake here. There’s not many people having a great year, but he’s the one who was this close to being dead. He was seconds away from his execution – they’d already begun to inject him and end his life when he was miraculously saved by the woman of his dreams. He spent the entire year up until this week in jail for a crime he did not commit, he broke out, got arrested, and then he was almost executed. We’d say he has had the worst year so far, though others are not too far behind.