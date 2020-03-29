Days of Our Lives Couples Who Won’t Make it to Summer

Days of Our Lives fans know that there is a lot of uncertainty going on right now, but we think that there is going to be some big change coming. For one, we think that there are a few couples who will not make it the rest of the year. We really do hate to say it, but we feel that there are some who will not make it work, who will not make it last, and who cannot have their lives spent together any longer than they are now. These are couples who might work wonderfully together, but they won’t see it through the summer months. They won’t make it through the rest of the year because everyone and everything are working against them right now. For example; Ben and Ciara. They will be together and they will have their moments. But, ultimately, they will have their own ability to hold out. But, that’s not going to work out as well for others. Who? Read on to find out.
Eric and Nicole
They won’t make it. There’s a lot that will happen here, mostly the fact that we believe she will not stick around much longer in Salem. But, the fact of the matter is that she knows that baby Mickey is not Eric and Sarah’s baby, and yet she’s said nothing. We get that she is looking to find the evidence she needs to prove this prior to saying anything. She knows she already made mistakes in this situation and that she did the wrong thing once before. She’s not looking to do that again, but holding out on them with even just her suspicious nature is going to be something that he cannot forgive. He’s not going to be happy that this happened. This is not a situation that he will be able to get through, and it is our prediction that he and Sarah will actually end up bonding over this one more than they realize as the time goes on.
Xander and Sarah
These two will never make it. He is trying so hard to change for her and to be the kind of guy that she needs him to be, but it’s not working. They don’t have any options. They are not getting their lives handled the way that they need to handle them. This is a couple that has more issues than they care to admit, and he cannot stop his lie of crime just for her. He can hide things, of course. But, the moment that she finds out he knew that this baby is not her baby and that he did this to make sure that her life was what she thought she wanted, she will never forgive him. She has to mourn this baby and her health issues, and she is not even Sarah’s baby. She will never forgive Xander for this, and we do think that Xander will end up killing Nicole as a result of everything being turned around and ruined in his life. He will never forget this loss.
Chad and Abigail
We hate to say this about them. We really do. They are good for one another, and they do have two small kids of their own. We’d love to see them make it work right now, but we really don’t see that happening for some time. The fact that his father is back and that he has mind control over Chad right now is not good for them. He knows that his wife would not be happy with this, but he’s hiding it from her like he is doing something wrong. We all know that what is going on cannot be helped, but he fails to realize that he does need her. He needs her to be there for him. He needs her to help him out right now. There is nothing she will not do for her husband, but he won’t give her the chance to help him out and make things right at the moment, and that is hard on both of them. There’s a lot going on right now that they both have to focus on and figure out, but how?