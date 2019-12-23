Days of Our Lives Most Memorable Moments of 2019

As 2019 comes to a close, Days of Our Lives fans are taking a quick look back at all the many things that have gone down over the year. So many things were big, so many things were not, and so many things will forever be etched into our memories as shocking and upsetting and completely amazing for television. It makes us wonder what the most ‘OMG’ moments of the year were for most people. Did you have a moment that stood out more this year to you than last? Did you have a moment that didn’t want to leave your mind after it all happened? What stood out to you the most this year? It’s not always the big moments in time, but there are some that just stand out as being the most memorable, and we are breaking down the ones we cannot seem to forget this year.
The Moment Gabi Fell in Love
For some reason, we remember the moment she fell for Stefan more than any other. It was just a blink of an eye moment in which she realize that this man she’d been taking to bed and having an affair with was the man she loved – after hating him and wanting to see him fall apart for so long. She was with him, but she didn’t like him. And, then, she loved him. She fell fast and hard, and we cannot decide what we love more. Was it their undeniable chemistry that made us love them so much? Was it the fact that she finally felt something other than rage in her life after so many months of being mad at the world? We aren’t even that positive what it was, but we did like it. It was a moment that changed her for us, and we liked that moment.
When Hope Accepted Ben
This is another fleeting moment for us, but we liked it. He was a young man we all fell hard for after hating him for many years due to his horrible behavior and his ugly personality. He was a murderer, after all, and he was a man who made so many lives and so many people miserable. But, when he fell for Ciara, he changed like something amazing and magical. It’s been a long road for him, but it was only a few months ago that her mother finally realized that she was wrong about him. He does care for her daughter more than anything or anyone in the world, and she can get on board with that one. It was the moment we’d all been waiting for.
When Nicole Died
The moment that Eric realized she was gone after only having her back for a short period of time was too much for all of us. His grief was undeniable and upsetting, and he didn’t stand a chance. His hurt and his heartbreak were so ugly and so powerful, and we could not help but feel that moment in our lives and in our hearts. The look on his face when he realized he would never see her again stood out so much to us that we could not even function.
The Jump
It stands out to us not because we understand it or get it or even know if we like it right now, but because it was so recent and it left us with so many questions. What happened to Haylee? What happened to Jennifer? What happened to Stefano being dead and gone forever, and what happened with Adrienne? We have more questions than we do answers, and we are still thinking about the jump; and how much we don’t care for it. We get that it was for a reason, but we also get that we need more answers to fully comprehend it. We are all left feeling as if things are not right, as if they are up in the air, and as if we are strangers to all of these people. It is an odd moment we don’t really get, but we can’t stop thinking about it in any case. We want more from these people, but how do we get more and still work with that?