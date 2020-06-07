Days of Our Lives Most Played Out Story Lines

Days of Our Lives fans are always looking for something fresh and new and exciting and unexpected, and it seems like we don’t often get that. Sure, things happen that we don’t expect to happen. There are the occasional story lines that actually surprise us because we didn’t see them coming. One of our recent favorites was the story of Ben. He escaped from his insane asylum more than a few times, but when he was released, he was a new man. Maybe he changed beause he finally fell in love with someone who reciprocated his feelings and made him feel like he was important and special and good, or maybe he was just reformed. We don’t always know, but we do know that what happened after his release was nothing we saw coming. We loved this story, and it actually took us by very pleasant surprise. Unfortunately, not many stories can do that because they are played out time and time again. Here are the stories that are currently not working for us because they are played out.
Hallucinations
You guys, we cannot even with this one. It’s been going on for so long. Everyone and their mother sees things that just aren’t there from time to time, but what these people have done to Abigail over and over again is just too much. Not only that, though, there have been so many people who have seen things that aren’t there, who have had multiple personalities that just show up whenever they want, and we are getting a little bored with this story.
Baby Drama/h2>
From the standard paternity test switch to the actual here’s a live baby let’s switch it with a dead one and not tell anyone switch, we are so over this. There is too much of it going on for us to deal with, and it’s too much to handle. We never believe anyone is happily having a baby anymore, and that’s something we’d like to get back. Can someone just have a baby and it be their own baby? Can they have a baby and it’s their own baby and they deliberately got pregnant with someone they love and are not cheating on? Can someone get pregnant and not worry that someone stole their sperm/eggs/identity and did it to them? Honestly, this is one story line we are over.
Back from the Dead
We aren’t exactly complaining that our favorite actors and actresses have returned from the dead around here, but we are getting a little tired of this same old story line. What did Rolf do this time? Someone died a decade ago, but probably not because there is a chance that they could be a live because he did some magic doctor mumbo jumbo on them and they’re living somewhere in the middle of something that is not their favorite, but they can’t remember who they are so maybe it is their new favorite situation and all is said and done. Maybe, right? We aren’t even sure about that one anymore. There’s too much drama for us to deal with when people just waltz in left and right after they’ve been dead for years.
The Personality Switch
If borderline personality disorder isn’t bad enough, what about never knowing if who you see is who you get? For one thing, Hope is not always herself. Sometimes, she’s Princess Gina. Jack was basically not himself when he came back from the dead. Steve came back with his own face but Stefano’s personality, and that was a real bummer. There’s a lot of stuff that they do in Salem that basically drives us nuts, but this one might be one of the biggest crazy plots we cannot get on board with. Give people their own face, let them keep it, and stop transferring personalities into people who don’t ordinarily have them. It’s all about crazy to us, and we want thins that are more believable and lifelike. This is not a story line that fits either of narratives, honestly. It was such a disappointment to hear we were getting both Steve and Stefano back and neither of them was actually themselves. Let’s do a little better.