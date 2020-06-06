Days of Our Lives News: Lucas and Sami Come Back

Days of Our Lives fans are back with some exciting news that might just make you all feel good about the future of the show. Of course, there is still not decision as to when anyone can go back to work and make new episodes, but this is the one show that is going to keep us going all summer long. There are months worth of new episodes for us to watch, so there is little worry at all about any of this. For now, though, we want to go into the weekend keeping you up to date on all that is going on that you can handle and keep up with outside of what is going on in Salem. We have a long list of comings and goings right now, so that’s fun news for everyone.
Phillip Kiriakis is Back
The talented Jay Kenneth Johnson is returning to the show to show us a good time, and we cannot wait. He’s going to come back this summer, and he’s not going to make it a casual affair. From what we understand, he’s going to saunter – yes, saunter – right into the family mansion where Xander will see him first. Shocked, he will say his name out loud, and Victor – who is clearly better and at home – will simply welcome home his long-gone son. To say we cannot wait for this one is an understatement.
Lucas and Sami Come Back
Welcome home Alison Sweeney and Bryan Dattilo; welcome home. These two will be back sometime this month, closer to the middle of the month, and we are not surprised that they would return. There’s some family drama on the horizon that they need to mend. That requires being here in person, if you must know. But, what is even more exciting about this one is that there will be a SORAS occurring in terms of their daughter, Allie. We can all issue a lovely welcome to Lindsay Arnold, who is now the much older version of this little girl once played by a pair of twins since the characters birth in 2007. She’s pregnant, but not in a way that is a good one. We hear she’s back in town with Lucas so that she can arrange for Will and Sonny to adopt the unborn child. Furthermore, she’s not all that happy her twin is marrying Nicole. She’s got a few things to say about that, and their wedding, and we can expect to see some serious drama unfold in that light, too. We cannot wait for this one.
Welcome to Emly O’Brien
There is a new face in town, and her name is Gwen. She’s a friend of Claire’s, so we might assume she’s here to cause some serious trouble. Claire is known for being a bit of a problem child in her life, and this might mean she’s spent a little time attracting friends in the same vein. She’s going o first appear at Bayview, the psych hospital in which Claire is being housed. We also understand that she might be someone who has a few other issues, too. She might just be the ex-girlfriend that Jake is looking for, which might just make her someone that will have some unwilling issues with Gabi.
Some Departures, Too
There’s a rumor on the street that Billy Flynn is leaving again – but we know this. He went to be with his wife in Florida while she gets some treatment. Abigail needs Chad, right? But, we hear his departure is not long-term, and that he will be back. That’s super good news. The other departure we are aware of is the talented George DelHoyo, and he is done as of now. His last day playing Orpheus was this past week, and now he’s gone. This doesn’t mean he won’t be back at some point in the future, but it does mean that there is no plan to bring him back anytime in the near future. This might mean something good for Rafe and Hope as they work to get the baby back from him, and it certainly might be good news for some of the adults in Salem who he’s been causing problems for.