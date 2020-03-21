Days of Our Lives Production Paused Amid COVID-19 Social Distancing

Days of Our Lives fans are worried, and not just about the many make believe happenings in Salem. The world is not in a good place right now with the fear and the panic caused by the pandemic that we know as COVID-19, or the Coronavirus. Right now, the best thing we can do as a whole is try to minimize the spread of this disease. While we won’t get into specifics or try to report the news or share information – that’s not our job here where we share soap spoilers – we will try to keep fans up to date on what is going on with your favorite soaps, what you can expect, and how things will go.
Production is Halted
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to update the world with many different ideas, concepts, and pieces of advice for each person to follow. These are meant to help minimize risk, keep the elderly and those who have compromised immune systems safe, and hopeful to prevent the mass chaos that would ensue if everyone in the country became ill at the same time and overwhelmed the medical community as a whole.
Part of that responsibility is sharing updated information with the country that includes the suggestion that no group of people gather in any capacity if there are more than 10 people. This means that shows are halting production, teams and shutting down, and the world is basically coming to a stand-still in the most literal sense. It’s scary, but the cast and crew of Days of Our Lives understand that some things are just more important than keeping the country entertained every day when lives are at risk.
“Days is not still in production. At the moment, the show is dark this week and next,” said head writer Ron Carlivati. The NBC show is in the dark until at least March 29, much like everything else in the country. What will happen after this date comes and goes is up to the rest of the country. It means that there will be some changes, there will be some updates, and there is a good chance that things might need more time. We simply do not know yet. We don’t know what might happen. We don’t know if the world will listen and social distance themselves enough to make a difference, or if they will not listen and we will all end up quarantined a lot longer.
The Good News
The good news for fans, though, is that you’re not about to start watching reruns and old episodes. Days of Our Lives fans are so good at what they do that you have a solid six months to see things working out in new episodes. What does this mean? This means that the show films six months in advance. You’re not going to suffer like other soap watchers and only get a few new weeks of new shows. From now well into the summer season, you will still get to watch the show as it is going into new episodes.
Your questions will be answered. Your fears will be revealed. The stories that are ongoing right now will still be played out on the screen. The problem is that six months from now you might not get to see what happens. In other good news, though, there is a strong chance that things will not work out that way because there is very little reason to believe that the world will be shut down at this level for that long. We might have to do this more than two weeks, but we certainly will not spend six months or more locked up in our homes while jobs are lost, businesses are closed, and the world suffers and mourns. So, you’ll get your new shows. You’ll get to stay marginally entertained while you’re cooped up at home. You will get to have an hour of freedom and relief every single day no matter how long this goes on and for how many weeks we have to live this kind of life. We will be sure to keep you up to date on any changes and what is going on around here.