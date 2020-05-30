Days of Our Lives: Rounding Up Our Top Five Villains

Days of Our Lives fans want to take a moment to go into a very Young and the Restless moment right now. You see, YTR is having a theme week session right now because they are out of new episodes. Days fans have months more to go before they have to go to the theme week tradition, but YTR fans have been at it more than a month now. Since this week was a very exciting situation called Villains Week, we’ve been able to take a look back at old episodes of some of our favorite villains, and we thought we might do that on all the soaps. Why not? The villains practically make the show, so we thought we’d go back in time, take a look at some of our favorites – or least favorites, if we are being totally honest. These are some of the worst of the worst, and we love to hate them.
Vivian Alamain
We adore her because she’s vindictive, funny, and she always brings her A game to the show. She’s a woman who has been in the middle of some ugly situations with many people. She found that she had to marry Victor when she came to town. She was looking for fame and power and money, but he was feeling Kate a bit more. She’s someone who didn’t take lightly to being rejected, but her marriage to Victor was able to get her into the door of the elite in Salem, and that’s where her reign of terror began.
Eve Donovan
Eve is one of those women we’d like to think was not always awful, and maybe she will not always be awful. She’s not as bad as some of the evil villains around here, but she’s relentless in her pursuit. She can, at times, shock us with her decision to do the right thing, but it’s not that often. We love her because she’s never someone who shows she has feelings, and she’s always looking out for herself no matter what anyone says or does regarding her.
Clyde Weston
Oh, Clyde. He’s a man who claims to be the father of Ben and Jordan, who ran away from home many years before. But he’s a man who is more horrible than they could ever be. He’s someone who lies, manipulates, and has no problem using his own kids to do his bidding. We were most aware of this when he convinced a terrified Ben to escape from prison with him so that he could get out, and again when he saw what a positive change Ben had made in his life and decided he didn’t care for that too much. It’s all a bit much for us, but we also hope that there is a chance he can make things right.
Deimos Weston
Deimos is not a man who cares at all about anyone. When he took a baby and a woman to make him happy even though he knew that they didn’t love him, he proved that. He’s been around a long time, and he’s never cared much for anyone. He wants fame, power, money, and he wants to be with the woman he loves, and he doesn’t actually mind whether she cares for him in return. He’s happy to be with her as she is a hostage and nothing more. As long as he has her and no one else does, that’s all that matters to him.
Andre DiMera
A man who is nothing short of pure evil, yet we cannot get enough of him in any given timeframe. He’s a man who spent most of his time in Salem masquerading as Tony while doing the unthinkable to those in his life. He loves to spend his time doing dastardly deeds, and he’s a big fan of Kate. Actually, it is his scenes with Kate that bring us the most joy when we see them. They may not be very nice, but they are nothing short of pure magic when they are together on the screen. We’d not be upset if there is a little more time for them to be on the screen sometime in the very near future.