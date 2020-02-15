Days of Our Lives Rumors: Are They True?

Days of Our Lives fans are all about gossip and news and all the things that are going on right now, and we thought we might spend a day bringing you all the latest news you’ve been hearing. There are always signs and rumors and things that might happen that you don’t know about, but there are also things that might happen you didn’t see coming. Fortunately, we see a lot coming. We like to take some time every so often to keep you up to date on all the things that are happening in Salem. Since we haven’t done it in a while, we thought today might be the perfect opportunity to catch you up to speed on any rumors you’re hearing.
Vanessa Williams Returning?
She’s Dr. Valerie Grant, you know, mother to Eli. She’s a woman who has been around on occasion over the years to be there for her son and her family, and she is coming back in just a few days. And by just a few days, we mean this week. She is going to roll on through because her son is getting married! She wasn’t even around when he was scheduled to marry Lani late last year, but we think that she is going to show up and make her rounds because he’s getting married to Gabi, who is a woman he’s been with before. She and Abe might not be doing things well these days, and that might be part of the reason she bailed on Salem, but she’s coming home to watch her baby get married – and we hope that she’s coming back for a wedding that does not happen.
Galen Gering Departure?
We cannot say this is true or not, but even he has said that he is just not sure how much more time he has left on the show. He’s a man who has been around the block more than one time, and he’s someone who has a lot to offer, but he might not be around all that much longer. You see, he’s someone who has been on the show less often than not lately, and he’s not sure how much time he has left. We cannot see them writing him out forever, but we can definitely see them giving him less screen time and dropping him to a recurring status. He needs an exciting storyline to keep his interest on the show in the eyes of the fans, but we don’t know – and neither does he – if the writers are willing to go that far and give him what he’s looking for. It’s a tough spot in which to be, but it’s one that he has to focus on right now. It might not work for him, but it might be exactly what he needed.
Casey Moss Leaving
We knew this one was coming. We’ve been hearing all the rumors for months now. He plays JJ, and he’s been in a bad spot for some time now. He’s been given an awful role to play since the time jump a year a head in November. He was boring before after he lost the baby he didn’t even realize wasn’t even his until it was already gone, and he was finally starting to make some interesting decisions in that he was falling for Haley, the nurse who was dealing with some immigration issues. But, she was killed. He’s been on nothing short of a downward spiral since her death – which we now know was more than a year ago – and he’s not giving himself any credit since she died. He does want revenge, but he’s heavily into drugs, he’s not working on his career anymore, he’s depressed, he’s not himself, and we think that he needs to go to Rehab. We aren’t surprised that he is not returning, and we would not be surprised if his exit this month has everything to do with a stint in rehab. This means he might be back one day, though, so that’s something fans can look forward to. He’s not a boring character by any means, so we hope that he is taking some time off to spend time doing something fun, but that he will also be back.