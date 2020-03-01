Days of Our Lives: Sami’s Biggest Mistakes

Days of Our Lives fans love Sami. She’s the kind of woman who makes some very poor decisions, which are the kind of decisions that always make for very good television. They are the kinds of things that people love to watch because they are like seeing things unfold that you would never consider in your life – ever. She’s made some poor choices, and we love to go back and look at those sometimes. They all led her to where she is now, and some of them later ended up being some of her best decisions. But, we like to see the many things she did not do well in her life so that we can go back and look at her biggest mistakes. They are some of the most amazing on the show, and we want to see more of them the next time she comes back for a quick stint in Salem.
Her Love Affair with EJ
It ended up being a whole thing, to be honest. She was in love with Lucas. But EJ was someone who didn’t want her to be with Lucas because he loved her. He forced her to have sex with him one time to save Lucas, and she felt she did not have a choice in the matter. She did it because she felt that she could not say no, and she hated him. He did horrible things to her, and then they fell in love and even had two kids. We are just shocked that a woman would ever fall for a mam who forced her to be with him when she did not want to, and she continued to show his love in ways that were so strange and so inappropriate and so awful, and she loved him more than anyone in the world. It was all strange to us, and his death did not make us feel that bad after all he did to her.
Kidnapping her Sister
When Belle was born, Sami was not happy about it. She actually saw her mother having sex with John Black, which resulted in that pregnancy. She was horrified and upset by all of it, and it caused her to lose her mind for some time. When the baby was born, she messed with the results of the paternity test that her mother needed, and then she even took the baby. She took baby Belle to get rid of the problems she felt her mother created, and her idea was to sell the baby on the black market. Thankfully, she was caught before she could sell the baby, and Belle ended up back at home with her rightful family. This was a problem for many, but it all worked out in the end. This was one of her biggest mistakes and one of the single worst things she ever did as a kid when she was growing up.
Drugging Austin
She had feelings for Austin for such a long time, but he just did not feel the same way about her. He was continuously in love with someone else, and that made Sami angry. She finally decided she would take what she could get from him, so she drugged him and tried to get him to believe that she was the girl he had feelings for his entire life so that he would go to bed with her. She knew he would never sleep with her, Sami, because he was in love with Carrie, so she tried to get him to believe she was Carrie with the drugs. It was a horrible moment, and she very much knew better. She’d been in a situation like that herself, when someone else tried to force themselves on her – more than once and with more than one person. Sure, she eventually fell for EJ and married him, but she knew how it felt to have Alan rape her and then no one believe her, yet she tried to do the same to Austin. It was a moment we are all so uncomfortable with as fans, and it was something that really did not make us feel good about anything that was going on at that point.