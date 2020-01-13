Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A Big Revelation This Week

Days of Our Lives fans aren’t shocked by all the many things that happened last week, but there is so much we don’t know. We don’t know, for example, if there is even a slight chance that JJ can help Lani. He does want to. He’s forgiven her for the situation that they went through so long ago now, and he wants to bring their friendship to a point that they can get along again. He wants to do what he can for her, but what can he really do at this point given the situations he’s got in his own life and all of that? She might be able to return the favor, too, by helping him through his addiction and recovery process. But, only when he chooses to get to that place and arrive in that manner. Right now, he’s just not there in that moment of his life.
On the other side of things, we are just not sure what might happen to Victor. He will be all right, but we suspect it might take a bit longer than usual this time around. The other problem we have is that there is definitely going to be a problem with Ciara. She has lied and cheated and done things that don’t make the people in her life very happy, which means that she’s got some issues to face, and they are not going to make that easy for her. She needs to get it together, but at what cost to her and in her life will that be? She’s supporting Ben, and her feelings for her are now known even though she’s been lying about it so long to Xander and Victor. Brady is in a mess, too, so there’s that. We know it’s a lot to take in.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Kristen finds Brady and Nicole sharing a New Year's kiss…and blasts Nicole for trying to seduce Brady.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/u9ozajlDQk
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 4, 2020
This cannot mean anything good for Nicole.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Old flames interrupt the New Year's celebrations in Salem by revealing themselves – including Steve! Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/kxPhAXcXo8
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 28, 2019
So many things are going on right now, and there is nothing we want more than to see Ben out of prison and living his life with Ciara. He’s gotten some bad news lately, and it looks like they will never be together again. There is nothing he can do about it right now. Or, is there? We all know that Clyde is the worst of the worst, but did we know that he is a man who is making some big changes in the lives of others? He’s going to suggest to Ben that they break out and live their lives. They might just do it, and Ben is just desperate enough to make sure he can and that it does happen. Working with Clyde is never a good option, but Ben knows at this point that not working with him is just enough of a mess. And that’s just how it’s going right now.
On the other side of things, too, we can see that there is a mess within the walls of this compound. Chad is getting a little suspicious of Kate and her behavior, and we all know that it is accurate. She’s always hiding something. She always knows more than she lets on, and she’s never someone you can trust fully and completely as she is always working through her life with her own agenda. She’s that kind of gal, and we all know it. We don’t know what he’s going to do about it, though, and that is what makes the difference around here.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.