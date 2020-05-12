Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A Proposal is Coming

Days of Our Lives fans believe that there is a dark situation ahead for so many people, and we don’t know how to focus on another situation that hurts those in Salem. Kate has already had to spend her time telling Jake that he is not Stefan, and who Stefan is, and what he means to this family and this town. He’s not sure because he’s not Stefan, but Gabi has gone out of her way to believe she can convince him that she is. We still don’t know if Stefan is somehow alive after dying over a year ago and having his heart donated to and implanted into the body of Julie, but whatever. He could be alive because we do know that Dr. Rolf does some crazy stuff, but he might also be a vision she’s having because she is also losing her mind as well. Abigail is, too.
Kate is going to have a rough week this week, and we know that she’s having some time figuring things out. The last year of her life has been a bit touch and go in terms of all that is happening in her own life, but things are not always going to work out for her. She’s had to deal with some plans that did not go her way, some issues that were not things she saw coming, and a lot more she doesn’t even want to deal with. She currently does not feel that she has time for any of this, and she’s not sure that this is going to be something that works for her. But, she also has no idea that there is danger coming her way, and it’s danger she never saw coming. She might not care much for Abigail, but she never deemed the young woman a threat.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Gabi kisses Jake! https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/CDjxXor7jG
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 9, 2020
She is beyond desperate.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Ben and Ciara get engaged, Kristen confronts Sarah – and the truth about what really happened last Mother's Day is revealed. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/pSq5TZF6FQ
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 8, 2020
It turns out that something really amazing is going to happen on this day. It is something we knew might come eventually, but we are so happy to see it happening right now. Ben is going to ask Ciara to marry him. He wants her to be his wife, and he wants to be her husband, and he just wants to be sure she will say yes. The good news is that she will say yes, and things will be so sweet for them in this moment. We love this, and we are so happy and so excited to see this happening for them. We hope that they want a short engagement and that they get married right away. We envision something small and private, and we kind of hope that they just run away and do it their way.
On the other side of happy is the fact that Kristin is looking for Sarah. This woman has her baby. She knows that her baby is not in any danger since Sarah thought she was hers all this time, and she’s just trying to hide so she doesn’t have to give her up and stop being her mother. But, Kristin is her mother. Sarah is not. And now they’re face-to-face in Paris, and it’s all because Kristin knew how to find her. What will happen now that they are in the same place with the baby? Kristin did just try to kill Victor with a knife, so do we think that she will not try the same thing with Sarah? Is she in danger?
