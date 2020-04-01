Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A Shocking Return

Days of Our Lives fans are not sure how this is going to go, but we know that Stefano is not going to be overly amused by Anna and her recent actions. He’s not a man who likes it at all when people do things that they are not meant to do. And by not meant to do, we mean that he is not going to be okay with her causing this much chaos right now because he did not instruct her to do so. This is going to be a problem for so many, and we cannot see why this would be a problem for her other than that she knows she did something awful. She’s doing it for Abigail, of course. She did this for a reason. She needs to cause this kind of chaos and problem so that Abigail can figure out how to save her husband from his father’s mind control.
She’s working hard to make that happen, but we don’t know what that will entail and how that will work, either. She’s got a lot going on right now, and things are taking a turn. She’s got so much in her mind at the moment, and there are very few things that will help out right now. Kayla and Justin had a very awkward and emotional conversation. They have to figure out what is in the future for them, and neither of them seem to know what is happening and why it is happening. They are both looking to do what they can, though, and that is good news. They are doing this for themselves, and they are doing this to see where to go from here. It’s clear to him that he is not her one true love, and that is a painful thing.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Anna and Abigail grow suspicious of Chad’s behavior. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/EsQixV3ob3
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 28, 2020
They’re figuring it all out.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Endless love abounds in Salem as couples reunite and commit to each other. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/S8LVPQOmss
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 27, 2020
Guess who is back? It’s Sheila! And she’s got some big things to do. She’s going to show up and she is going to shock none other than Eli. She is here to make sure that his life is going to go his own way right now, and that’s going to change some lives. We don’t know how it’s going to go, but will he keep this to himself, or will he share this with everyone else? We cannot decide how it’s going to go, but it might just be a thing we cannot get past otherwise. On the other side of things, someone else is going to show up as Nicole finds her own doorbell ringing and a blast from the past is standing right here in front of her face as Dr. Daniel is alive and well.
Is she dreaming? He died in the accident that Eric caused. He is dead. Gone. His own heart is inside the chest of Brady after he needed a heart transplant to live. It is not a good thing, but it is a thing that might not work out for her in some way. He’s here. But we don’t know how he is here. He might be dreaming. He might be playing games. He might be having fun. He might be a vision she’s not really talking to. He might be a monster created by Rolf. Either way, he’s here. And she’s got some bigger issues to deal with than just this in her life.
