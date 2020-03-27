Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Abigail’s Suspicious of Her Husband

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Abigail’s Suspicious of Her Husband

21 seconds ago

Days of Our Lives fans are not all that surprised that Hattie is going to make some changes in her life. She’s a mess. She’s always been one, but she has to figure out what to do with her future. She cannot sit around Salem and take over the life of another woman forever now that she is not in prison any longer. She cannot sit back and continue living a life of crime when she’s looking to improve herself and her life. She cannot keep doing things the way that she’s been doing them. She has to figure out if Roman will actually spend time with her and ever love her the way she wants to be loved, but we honestly don’t think that she will get what she is looking for from him. She’s got a lot to consider, and we are happy to see her considering things in her world this way.

Then there is Marlena. What is she to do right now? She’s got this man who wants to be with her, who she does not love. She’s not into Stefano, but he has asked her to marry him, and she might need to do this to keep her family and her loved ones safe. This means that she’d need to end her marriage to John and do this and be a person she hates, and her life will no longer be worth living. What is she going to do with herself and with her life? What is going to change her mind and make this seem like something she has to focus on? Anna and Abigail, however, are looking at Chad and seeing that some things are not what they seem. Some things are not going to be good for him. Some things are not okay.

What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives

We agree.

What’s Next on Days of Our Lives

Well, there’s a situation that we didn’t see coming. Tony and Kristin were gathered by Chad for Stefano not because he has any desire to kill them, but because he’s announcing his good news and he need them to do some stuff for him. He’s marrying Marlena. Like, right now. She’s agreed to marry him – well he’s told her she’s marrying him – and they are getting married right now, tonight. Right this very second in life, and there is not a thing that anyone can do that will stop this from happening. They are needed to get things handled legally. So, they’re not victims. Yet, that we know of, anyway.

On the subject of Chad, his wife is not a dummy. You guys, he might think he can hide from her the fact that he is no longer in control of his own mind, but we all know this is simply not the truth as he knows what is going on and that he has to find a way to stop this. He is hiding this from Abigail, but she’s got a brain. She’s not stupid and she’s going to figure this out. Today, we think. Rumor has it that she is about to make a rather shocking discovery, and it will not be easy for her. Now that she knows, though, can she stop this and put an end to the horrible things her husband is up to? We aren’t sure, but she can find the help she needs, right? We know this, and we are here for this.

Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Young Sheldon
Five Life lessons The Show “Young Sheldon” Teaches Us
The Unicorn
Five Life Lessons The Show “The Unicorn” Teaches Us
Station 19
What Can We Expect From Station 19 Season 4?
How Awesome Would a Pseudo Reading Rainbow Revival Be?
Disney’s Animated Mulan Movie Gets The Honest Trailer Treatment
The Potential Bad News That Might Be Coming for The Batman
China’s Movie Theater Business is Slowly Starting Again
Check Out Sean Astin’s Original Goonies Audition Tape
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mini Ladd
Check out This Hand Washing Technique for Animaniacs Fans
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aquaria
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hayley Vernon
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever