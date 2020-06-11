Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Allie is Here

Days of Our Lives fans aren’t big fans of it when things don’t go well for those we love. We love Lucas and Kate, and we are not happy that he has to come to her with this bad news. Are we happy to see his face again after all these months? Yes, but we didn’t want him coming back with all of this going on in his life. Honestly, he’s a man who has a plan and a situation that is going to work out for him, but he’s a man who has to get his life in order, too. It’s a lot, we know. But, there is so much more to this than meets the eyes. It’s going to be all right. Kate can fix it. We know she can. She’s the fixer of all the things, and we are not just that shocked by her ability to do it.
Rafe is not happy with all that happened. The blow he received was a big one, and it’s been something he’s struggled with for some time. On the flip side of that is that Eric and Nicole were shocked to open the door and see who they saw in front of them. You never know who will show up, but sometimes, it’s the most surprising situations that bring us the most interesting plans. On the other side of that, too, is the fact that we are dealing with Kayla and Steve. He did get drunk. He did want to tell her the truth about his feelings and other things. She knew he was on the verge of saying something, and now she has some questions for him. Will he come out and tell her what it is, or will he continue to allow her to do things her own way?
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Next week: Exciting returns and newcomers shake up Salem! Check out @oliviakeegann #EmilyOBrien #LindsayArnold in the latest #Days extended promo on the #DOOLapp #Claire #Gwen #Alliehttps://t.co/6thxYMh6aR
— Days of our Lives (@daysofourlives) June 6, 2020
Big changes like this are always exciting.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's a summer of love in Salem, with weddings for four couples and a baby for Will and Sonny. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/5Z6YPVoRN7
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 29, 2020
When Eric and Nicole opened the door, they found Allie at the door. She’s not been around in some time, and now she has a big secret. She needs them to keep it for her, and they have to make a promise to her that they will do this on their own. There is a lot that they might not be willing to do, but there is a lot tha they might be willing to do, too. We cannot say for certain, but we do think that they have a simple chance to do things their own way at their own time on their own game, and they might allow this to work. But, for now, we have to assume that there is a lot going on that won’t work in her favor.
Ciara, on the other hand, is still as worried as they come. She’s not happy about a few things. She’s worried that things will turn out badly with both Brady and with Claire and her release. She’s already shared her concerns with her mother about all that is going on with her feelings about her Aunt, but she’s also having a hard time with the way things are going for Brady. She doesn’t believe he is up to anything good now that he’s made some decisions of his own, and she does have to find a way to make sure she’s going to be all right with him. Will he listen or even be remotely honest with her? We don’t know. It’s not good, though, and we can’t fix it.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.