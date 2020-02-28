Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Says Goodbye to Clyde

Days of Our Lives fans were heartbroken listening to Maggie speak to Justin about what she did. She did not know she did this, and she did not knowingly keep anything from him all this time, but telling him the truth was not easy for her. Him hearing what happened that night was also not easy for him, but they had such a touching moment that was both raw and real. The emotion was emanating from the scene, and we could not keep a dry eye in the house. However, things will not get better for either of them in the coming days if Victor and Xander have anything to do or say about this. They are both in a bad place, and they both need more help than they will get. But, for now, we can see that there are some things we just cannot ignore.
Ben is ready to die. He knows it’s coming, but we know that this will not happen. This cannot happen, which means that we will definitely see something big go down sooner rather than later, and we are very much all right with that. Justin is still thrown from Steve showing up at his door and things going the way that they did, but even he had to turn that off for a second to deal with everything that is going on with Maggie. Fake Steve is busy now, too, with the fact that he has attacked Gabi and made it clear to her she will never again step on his toes or mess with his family, and now she’s even more upset than she was. Things are ugly and not going well, but this is what it is. We cannot say much more than that at this point, and it’s a thing.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
We aren’t calling Fake Steve by that name anymore. We are not going to call him Stefano since just about everyone in Salem knows that he is back and that he has a new old face. So, on that note, he’s about to have a conversation with Justin that will not go well. He’s going to tell Justin that he can have Kayla back, but only if Justin makes sure that he gets Marlena to him. This is it. He will kill his lady love otherwise and that means things will be a giant mess for just about everyone around here. We don’t know how they will make this work, but we do know that this is not how anyone wants to go into the weekend, and that’s just for certain.
On the other hand, we also know that there is a lot going on with Ben, who is going to say goodbye to Clyde. It’s time for his execution, and he’s getting to say goodbye even though this man ruined his life more than one time. Rafe is going to ask Evan what he was thinking when he lied and tried to deceive everyone, and then Ciara is going to get a break. She’s going to get important information that will help her prove that Ben did not kill his sister, and that means she might be able to save him prior to his death. But, will she make it in time or will it be too late when she finally gets there and makes it clear he did not do this?
