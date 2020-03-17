Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Shares Shocking News with Clyde

Days of Our Lives fans know that John had to do what he did. He had to ask Kristin for answers and he had to find out a way to make sure that things would work out for them. He knows that she knows more about Stefano than she is willing to share, and we know that this is just a thing that she has to face. She’s not someone who has been a very good person for a very long time, so this makes sense to us. She’s been causing so many problems for so many years that this is a situation in which she just puts herself in situations like these all the time. Nicole is shocked when she realizes that baby Mickey is not the child that was born to Sarah. She now knows that this baby is Brady and Kristin’s child, and she’s not sure what to do with that information.
Then there is Xander, who is doing what he feels is right in his own life. He has to ask Sarah to marry him so that he can spend the rest of his life with her, and that’s just that. He’s so happy with her, and he’s going to live that way for the rest of his life. He’s going to live with her and a happy family forever, and that is what he is looking for. But, we do suspect that there is more to this than meets the eye. We suspect that she might not say yes. Evan is doing anything and everything in his power to ensure that he gets to be with the boy he had with Jordan. He’s doing all he can to make sure that he can keep baby David, but how much can he really expect to happen for him after all he did?
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
#DAYS star @Ari_Zucker talks about Nicole’s current story, her upcoming Lifetime movie, and if she threw her hat into the Emmy ring this year https://t.co/kbBH5vUHvp
— TV Insider (@TVInsider) March 13, 2020
We love her.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Salem's list of villains just got longer – Orpheus is back! Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/w4XkEvJaEd
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 13, 2020
Clyde is not a happy man when he realizes that there are a few things going on. We don’t like it at all that Ben is still in contact with him. This cannot go well, and we all know this. But, he’s going to be shocked when he finds out the real name of Evan, and we think he knows a lot more than he is currently sharing with anyone. He’s a mess, and we get that, but he’s also a man who does horrible things and makes horrible choices. Ben needs to make an effort to get away from Clyde and stop with this communication, as it will certainly not end well for him in any capacity. It’s going to be a problem for everyone right now, but that’s all that we can see happening in the moment.
Then there is a lot happening with our sweet friend Ciara, who has some bad news of her own to share. Whatever it is has her feeling really low and really bad about a few things, but it also has her wondering what else she can do to change the game and the way that she is living. She’s got a lot on her mind, but we also know that she’s got a lot to deal with. She has to share with Ben, but what will this do to him? Gina is doing one last big of begging to try and get Rolf to save her, but we don’t see it working for either of them. There is nothing going on right now that works for any of us, and it’s not going to change the game, is it?
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.