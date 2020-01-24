Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Brady isn’t Sure What’s Going on

Days of Our Lives fans finally have some answers. We got to see a bunch of stuff that happened in the year that was gone for us because of the time jump. We have been watching all week as things have been unfolding and finally being answered for us. We just watched as Xander and Victor made a very massive decision with some big consequences, even though they are not taking ownership of those things just yet. They don’t know that this is a bad thing for them, that this is not right, and that this is a problem. They don’t know that things won’t work out for them if things aren’t working right now – and the fact that “Sarah’s” baby has cancer right now is one of those things that means things are not working out. This is going to backfire on them right now, and they know this.
We are also getting to see what happened to Will when he found Adrienne and Sarah. We also got to see what happened when he spoke to JJ about what happened and how it all went down. He’s guilty, and he’s let his guilt get to him more than anything else, which means he’s not having a good time in his life. He’s not in a place where anything is working out in his favor, and that’s a situation he cannot endure. On the other side of things, Justin had to tell Sonny that Adrienne died, and Kristin lost her baby. It’s a thing that happened that was not good for anyone, but nothing is quite what it seems in this moment. Now, though, we know. We know what happened to change so many lives, and we feel for so many people in this moment watching it all unfold so sadly.
Brady is not sure what is going on in this situation right now, but he’s stunned to learn that Kristin has done what she has done. She didn’t feel that there was a choice, but he is appalled and shocked and completely blown away by what happened. We are sure that there has to be more to this than meets the eye, but we also know that there is so much that we don’t know about any of this right now. There is a lot more that we haven’t learned yet, even though we feel that we have learned so much in this moment in time. We cannot wait to see this happen. Then there is Abigail, who has to tell JJ that Haley is dead and things did not work out for them. He’s going to lose his mind, and we all know that this is going to do some terrible things to him.
Will has to confess to Sonny and Justin what happened, and things will make him feel worse than ever. He’s going to jail for this, and his husband will leave him, and nothing will ever be the same for him again. This is a sad moment knowing what we know now. Then Jack has to say goodbye to Adrienne. He is in tears as he has to do this, and he is crushed that this is the way that things turned out. He cannot believe it, but no one can believe it. It’s a day that was meant to be celebrated, but it has turned into a day when more than one person is gone and lost and everyone is feeling worse.
