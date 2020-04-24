Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Can Xander Help Sarah?

Days of Our Lives fans are here for all that is happening this week. Kristin found out her baby is alive, but she cannot have her because Sarah took off with her and is in hiding because she simply cannot lose this baby that she raised even though it’s not her baby. But, we also know that there is a lot more than just this going on. We know that Kristin is older, and she probably was miraculously pregnant to begin with. Now she’s got this baby that she didn’t know lived, and she’s mad. She’s mad that she missed out on a year of her baby’s life because Victor decided to let Xander make decisions that would hurt her so that he could make Sarah happy instead. It’s a lot to handle and take in, and we find ourselves confused by so much of it. For now, though, we have to sit here and watch her attack him with a knife and wonder if we don’t feel he doesn’t deserve it.
Gabi saw her husband. Her late husband. The one who died and gave his heart to Julie. She saw him. Didn’t she? We don’t know what capacity she’s living in right now, but we do know she’s feeling this, and that she’s sure this happened in her life. We cannot be entirely certain, but this does seem like something that might have worked out for her. Right? She’s obsessed right now, and we see that. We get that. We know she’s had some serious issues in her life and in her time, and we also know that she’s got to figure this out. But, where will this take her? And what will happen when this all falls apart around her? And, what about Chad and his future with the company? It’s a lot to take in.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
We’ll find a way to get through this together. https://t.co/iMTBF3aIme
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 7, 2020
Always better together.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Sarah is determined to keep Mackenzie with her, while Kristen seeks revenge from the man who stole her baby. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/bpPJTsRLSW
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 17, 2020
Chad is having a good time now that he and Abigail are getting what they want, and they plan on celebrating. That’s what today brings for them. It is a day of celebration and fun, and they are enjoying every second of that. But, there’s more. There is also going to be a moment when we get to see what Kristin was able to do Victor. She was able to give him a scary cut and make him need hospitalization and medical attention, and now we get to see just how badly she hurt him when she attacked him. He took her baby from her, and he lied to her all because of Xander’s feelings for Sarah, and she can never forgive him for that one. But, she’s also getting to her revenge this week.
Xander is not sure what to do, but he has to find a way to help his lady love. He has to find a way to make sure that she is okay and that she can come home and they can figure this out. She is hiding in Paris with the baby she has absolutely no intention of giving up, either. We don’t see her coming home soon, and we don’t see her making any moves in that direction. We know that this is not going to work for her, but we also know that she has to face the fact; this is not her baby. This is not her situation to work with. This is not something that she can deal with.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.