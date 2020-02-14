Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chad and Abigail Share a Moment

Days of Our Lives fans are not shocked by many things, but we can say with absolute certainty that we are completely shocked by the fact that Kayla simply does not see right through the man who is not her husband. She and Steve might not have been together in a long time thanks to his sudden arrest and his life in prison situation, but she’s known him almost her entire adult life, and she’s loved him hard during that time. The fact that she seems blinded by the fact that he is not who he says he is might be one of the most spectacularly crazy things we’ve seen in a long time. She’s not herself. He’s not himself. There is absolutely nothing that works for us less than what is going on right now. There is no reason she should not be able to see that Stefano is not her husband, and we are baffled.
Shawn, on the other hand, is on a mission. He’s going to get his mother back no matter how much work it takes him, no matter how much time it takes him, and no matter how much he has to do to make that happen. This is his mother, after all, and he will not lose out on her because of another woman. There’s nothing about this situation that makes anyone’s lives good, but he can make a change if he can get her back. Gabi is working hard to maintain her control over Julie’s heart, but Lani and JJ will do anything and everything in their power to take that power from her. She cannot have this. And then there is Lani, who is terrified that nothing she can do will stop Eli from marrying this horrible woman who ruined their lives.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, a distraught Ciara comes to Justin and
Kayla hoping against hope that something can be done to save the man she loves. https://t.co/ZsCmiozQaB pic.twitter.com/pDoPBWf3qS
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 8, 2020
She’s desperate right now.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's Valentine's week, and Eli and Gabi are tying the knot while Ben is making his escape. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/MJir9ilUTB
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 8, 2020
It’s wedding day. It’s also Valentine’s Day, and that means that there is a couple who is about to get married and make the most of their lives together. There is a wedding going on, and Gabi is going to have herself a husband at the end of the day if she can get things to work in her favor. She has Eli on the altar waiting to become her husband, and she’s not going to let Lani do to her what she did to Lani a year ago when it was her day to marry Eli. She’s going to make this happen. Abe, however, is not a man who wants his son to do anything he’s not sure is absolutely what he wants, which means he’s about to share with him that he has some thoughts on Lani. They will open up to one another, and it will be quite candid.
Chad and Abigail are going to have a moment, too, which is nice considering they’ve been through so much so many times. Their entire relationship has been a total mess, and they’ve regularly been unhappy with one another, so we are happy to find out they are finding a bit of happiness with one another in their lives. They have so much to be happy about, but they also have so much to look forward to. For now, though, we will not see anything else happen until next week. It’s a holiday and a weekend and it’s time for the drama to half unfold and leave us all hanging for days.
