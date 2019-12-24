Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Christmas Eve

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Christmas Eve

19 seconds ago

Days of Our Lives fans know that Justin and Kayla want to have a good, happy reunion of their own. They want to have some time of their own to make things right in their lives, and to be good to one another, and they want to make sure that their first Christmas together is a good one. They are happier when they are together, and we love that. But, they are planning a holiday that we are not sure will work for anyone. They will not be happy because we predict that something will go wrong and make that impossible for them. Things like that always work out. We already know that both Kate and Kayla have some issues of their own, which means that they could have further issues that complicate the day for her and the man she is in love with now. Or maybe it will be Steve who complicates things.

Either way, things will end up complicated. The week did not start off as well for others. Abigail is still not happy with Eli, who is now questioning his own life. We know that Jennifer has no recollection of what happened to her, and she’s having a good time with her husband. Jack is taking good care of her, and he’s working very hard to ensure that she is not going to see or hear anything about her son and their family with their issues right now. JJ, on the other hand, is not doing well. He’s a mess, and someone has to help him. We think that Lani can help him, but we also know that he has a long history with her that’s not exactly the best of the best, either. Things are a general mess for this entire family, and we get that.

What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives

This is great.

What’s Next on Days of Our Lives

It’s the day before Christmas, and all through the house not a creature was stirring. Not even a mouse. Except that is not what is going on around here, and there are people stirring, and things are changing, and everyone is a mess. There is a thing going down today in the prison where Eve and Hattie are going to get a fairly large surprise that they did not know that they were going to get. They have so much in their lives right now, and it’s all better. We know that many of them have so much to do, and we know that they have so much left to work on, but they are getting an early Christmas gift. Part of us wonders if this means that they are getting out of jail. Maybe they’re being released. We know that there was some new evidence that says Eve did not do things to Jennifer, so this might work out for her.

Others will have a difficult time. Marlena and John are trying to focus on one another while still trying to figure out what is going on with Stefano. Roman is not happy with Kate, and things in her life seem to be falling apart to some degree. We aren’t sure what is happening, but we will continue to watch everyone begin their holiday celebrations as Christmas approaches. The good news, too, is that this is not a show we will see pre-empted today, and that’s always a fan-favorite. We love when a new one is on even during this season of the year.

Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Affair Season 5
The Reason Why Ruth Wilson Decided to Leave “The Affair”
Mr. Nancy
American Gods Producers Under Investigation For Firing Orlando Jones
Nobody's Looking
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Netflix’s Nobody’s Looking
How the Show Diesel Brothers Has Evolved Since Season 1
The Biggest Box Office Duds of 2019 (and what went wrong)
Krueger Sweater
There’s a Deliberate Reason Freddy Krueger’s Sweater is Red and Green
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gets The Honest Teaser Trailer Treatment
More Balanced, Rise of Skywalker Is
Io Shirai
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Io Shirai
Mackenzie McKee
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mackenzie McKee
Sepideh Moafi
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sepideh Moafi
Merrin Dungey
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Merrin Dungey
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure
What if Mario and Sonic Swiped Sidekicks?