Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Christmas Eve

Days of Our Lives fans know that Justin and Kayla want to have a good, happy reunion of their own. They want to have some time of their own to make things right in their lives, and to be good to one another, and they want to make sure that their first Christmas together is a good one. They are happier when they are together, and we love that. But, they are planning a holiday that we are not sure will work for anyone. They will not be happy because we predict that something will go wrong and make that impossible for them. Things like that always work out. We already know that both Kate and Kayla have some issues of their own, which means that they could have further issues that complicate the day for her and the man she is in love with now. Or maybe it will be Steve who complicates things.
Either way, things will end up complicated. The week did not start off as well for others. Abigail is still not happy with Eli, who is now questioning his own life. We know that Jennifer has no recollection of what happened to her, and she’s having a good time with her husband. Jack is taking good care of her, and he’s working very hard to ensure that she is not going to see or hear anything about her son and their family with their issues right now. JJ, on the other hand, is not doing well. He’s a mess, and someone has to help him. We think that Lani can help him, but we also know that he has a long history with her that’s not exactly the best of the best, either. Things are a general mess for this entire family, and we get that.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It’s the day before Christmas, and all through the house not a creature was stirring. Not even a mouse. Except that is not what is going on around here, and there are people stirring, and things are changing, and everyone is a mess. There is a thing going down today in the prison where Eve and Hattie are going to get a fairly large surprise that they did not know that they were going to get. They have so much in their lives right now, and it’s all better. We know that many of them have so much to do, and we know that they have so much left to work on, but they are getting an early Christmas gift. Part of us wonders if this means that they are getting out of jail. Maybe they’re being released. We know that there was some new evidence that says Eve did not do things to Jennifer, so this might work out for her.
Others will have a difficult time. Marlena and John are trying to focus on one another while still trying to figure out what is going on with Stefano. Roman is not happy with Kate, and things in her life seem to be falling apart to some degree. We aren’t sure what is happening, but we will continue to watch everyone begin their holiday celebrations as Christmas approaches. The good news, too, is that this is not a show we will see pre-empted today, and that’s always a fan-favorite. We love when a new one is on even during this season of the year.
