Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ciara Looks for More Answers

Days of Our Lives fans are so happy for all the couples who are finding love right now. There is Kristin and Brady who shared a kiss that might just mean something very special to them. There is a lot going on in their lives that might not be how they saw things going a year ago. The loss of their daughter, the departure of Kristin when she realized that she could not stand to be present in this life any longer, the return of her to her normal life. There’s been so much hurt and so much pain in their lives that they have to figure things out on their own. They are not the kind of people who are going to give up so easily, but they have a lot going for them. They seem to have made this decision on their own, and it might be because Nicole and Eric are back together.
Xander and Sarah professed their love for one another, too, which is always a good thing. It seems that everyone is finally back in the right place even if we really do not understand at all what is going on with the entire Brady and Kristin situation. It’s a bit much for us, but there is a lot of love being shared right now, and we do appreciate that one. Then there is the situation with Ciara. We all know she loves Ben, but she’s let him down so much. Gabi is trying to regain control over Julie’s heart, JJ and Lani are doing everything they can to prevent this, and Eric is going to live with Nicole again. There’s a lot going on right now, and we are pretty good with most of it for most of these people in Salem who need it the most.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Gina is a woman who clearly wants what she wants, and no one is going to stand in her way. She’s got so much to offer, and she’s not going to allow John to get his way and be back with Marlena, even though they are all pretending that they are drunk and that they are doing things their own way. There is a lot happening here, and it’s a bit much for all of us, but it’s also something that will work out for the great deal of everyone who is in the middle of all of this. There’s a lot happening, but we cannot decide if it’s meant to be. We do know that she’s drugging him right now, though, which mean she’s not worried he might get away from her. We also know that Ben is being pressured hard by Clyde to escape from prison with him, which is never going to be a good thing for Ben, and we know that he knows that.
Ciara is looking at another situation that might just make things work. She’s got to find out what happened with Jordan so that she can clear Ben’s name and make things right in his world, but that is not happening for her at the moment. She’s got a lot more to work through in terms of her theories, and that’s a problem she’s trying to face on her own. It will not go well for her, though, and we think that we all know this.
