Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Claire Has a New Friend

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Claire Has a New Friend

12 mins ago

Days of Our Lives fans were shocked by so many things that happened last week, but there’s little we can do to change the course of events for some of our favorite characters. We were heart-warmed to see that the lovely Hope was doing all that she could to help Rafe get this little boy he so desperately wants to see. We were shocked to see Claire begging to be let go and to go home and be with her family, and we were not all that thrilled to see she found herself a new friend. We suspect this new friend is not just a new friend, but rather someone with some secrets and a reason to come to Salem and cause some problems that might just make the world the most insane place. But, that’s how things go. We suspect this is a Jake problem through and through. Are you with us on that one?

We also know that Steve had a bit too much to drink, and he contemplated telling Kayla the truth. But, we don’t know if he will do it as the new week begins. Jack had a long conversation with him about the way things are going, and we think that they are going to find that they can figure things out on their own if they give themselves a chance. It’s not going to be easy for either of them, but we think that they can do this and make it work. Lani seems to be coming around with her feelings about her pregnancy. We are sure we know she’s going to be scared throughout this pregnancy. She had a horrible time losing her baby, and we cannot imagine this is going to go without any feelings that she had in the past. We are all hoping for some good for her.

What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives

What a fun share!

What’s Next on Days of Our Lives

Now that the new week is here, there’s a lot going on. Will and Sonny will realize that Gabi is missing, but we already know this. Jake shared that news with Ben and Ciara last week as the weekend was near, and now they all know that she’s missing. She’s been a bit of a problem for everyone for a while now, but that doesn’t mean anyone wants to see anything horrible happen to her. Meanwhile, it’s a fun day for fans of Belle and Shawn as they make their reappearance in Salem to see about their daughter and her future. She’s been dealing with a lot of problems for a long time now, and they just don’t know if she is ready to get back out there and live in the real world again. This is a hard situation for her. Claire is going to share a secret with her new friend, and she’s going to ask her to keep it.

Gwen is not a person we know. So, we don’t know if she can or will keep the secret that her new friend Claire is asking her to keep. We have a feeling she’s tied to someone else in Salem herself, and that this might be her way of making some moves of her own. By befriending this young woman, we do worry that things are going to cause more of an issue for her, but this is nothing that is unexpected anytime we have a story line where a new friend is involved. Stay tuned for more.

Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.


TiffanyR
