Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Claire Makes A New Friend

Days of Our Lives fans love that Hope is taking the time out of her life, which we all know is not exactly what she thought it might be at this point in her life, to go to bat for Rafe. She’s doing what she can to make sure that he is going to get this little boy to raise on his own even though he’s not family and he’s not obligated to do it. He’s not going to sit back and lose to Zoey or Evan or anyone else. He’s getting baby David for himself, and that’s where this is going in his life. He is not going to sit back and allow any of this to happen to him. He is going to continue to fight even if he hasn’t a chance of winning, and that’s what we love and admire about him as a person. He never backs down.
Jack is a man who has to talk to his friend. He loves Steve, but he knows he is hurting right now. He’s going to do what he can to offer his friend some love and support, ane he is not going to back down at any point in this situation. He knows that Steve is in love with a woman who is going to marry another man, but Jack needs to get a few things off his chest in this moment. Lani and Eli just shared their own exciting news with Julie and Abe, and we are hopeful this might make Lani feel a bit more comfortable about the way things are going in her life right now. Meanwhile, we know that Zoey and Orpheus are in the middle of an epic argument that cannot possibly end well in any capacity. Right? It cannot end well for them in the least.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
The end of the week is here, and that’s a big deal. Jake is going to make an announcement to Ciara and Ben that Gabi has been kidnapped and she might not be all right. What is this all about? Who did this? What is happening? Why does Jake even care since he’s not entirely happy with Gabi and her random obsession with him right now to begin with? We may not know yet, but we will see his frantic announcement that things are just not going well right now. Marlena is going to talk to John about what Claire is asking. She wants to go home and get out of the institution, but we know she’s probably not ready for that just yet.
Claire is not going to let this go through, and she’s got a new friend to share her life with. Her friend is Gwen. Gwen is at the hospital with her, and they have so much to share with one another. They are going to learn about one another, but we have a sneaking suspicion that Gwen is going to learn a lot more about her new friend Claire than she plans on sharing with her new friend. Can we trust this new girl? We are not entirely sure, so we are going to keep that to ourselves. Oh, and just for fun, Steve is going to drink too much and really debate whether or not he should open his mouth and say a word to Kayla about what is up and how things are going.
