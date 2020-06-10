Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric and Nicole Have a Visitor

Days of Our Lives fans aren’t sure about what Eric had to say to Abe. He’s got his heart in the right place, that’s for certain. This is a man who is tired of living his life doing things the safe way. He’s not taking another moment of his life for granted, and he’d like to marry Nicole right now. He’s told Abe his plan, and we think that he might just try to make this happen as quickly as he can. We don’t know if Nicole will be all over this, but she might be. She might just be tired of waiting, too. She’s been waiting her whole life, after all, and this might be the moment she’s been waiting for. This could be a very sweet and very romantic wedding. Or, it could be the worst day of everyone’s life. That wouldn’t be an uncommon way of living around here.
Meanwhile, Ciara has informed her mother that she is not happy that Claire is being released. Hope tried to tell her that she’s changed and that all things are better now, but Ciara doesn’t believe her own niece can do that right now. Meanwhile, we’ve all seen Claire now for a few days, and she’s seemingly working on being better. To get out. Not to be better as a person. She’s got a new friend she’s confiding in, and we don’t trust her either. Sonny and Will found Ben and Jake and asked them all the questions about Gabi and where she might be. They don’t trust that she’s up to anything good, and they have to find her before she makes a bigger mess of her own life that she’s managed to in the past few years – and we all know how much of a mess she’s made in the past few years.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
A lot of loss this year… https://t.co/XHjj8b41eS
— Deidre Hall (@DeidreHall) January 1, 2020
Love this.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's a summer of love in Salem, with weddings for four couples and a baby for Will and Sonny. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/5Z6YPVoRN7
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 29, 2020
There are a few new people back in town again, and we are excited to see this happen. We are going to see Lucas reappear. He has some problems he needs to talk about with someone, and he’s decided to bring his very upsetting news to Kate. She’s someone who can handle it, so this is a situation that might just make him feel a lot better about things. Of course, it could also make things that much worse and so much more damaging in the grand scheme of all that is happening right now. We cannot make this up. Rafe is not going to be happy when he’s dealt a huge blow, but he probably saw this coming. Who didn’t?
Meanwhile, Eric and Nicole are just enjoying their time together when they find out that they have a visitor that they were not expecting. Please tell us it’s just Abe there to marry them on the spot so that they don’t have to wait. We cannot handle it if this is more bad news and they are going to face another issue in their lives. Kayla is going to have a few questions of her own for Steve, and they have a lot to do with his behavior and the way he was acting when she recently saw him. He was hammered, and we all know that. He’s also hammered and dying to tell her how he feels, which is never going to work for him. This is bad news through and through, right?
